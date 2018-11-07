The Auburn City Council, on Nov. 1, approved the 2018 millage rate for its Barrow County property owners. The millage rate is 4.931 mills. This is the same millage rate as 2017 and has been the same since 2008.
In other business at the monthly meeting, the council:
•unanimously approved an amendment to the Municipal Code to include a new ordinance titled, “False Statements.”
•approved city-initiated re-zonings of two parcels – one 48 acres and one 30 acres – along the CSX Railroad to attract manufacturing and distribution development companies for economic development purposes.
•unanimously approved an amendment to the city’s alcohol ordinance to create a section to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages in brewpubs and from breweries.
•approved adding a section for street lights to the city’s Code of Ordinances.
•unanimously approved supporting the Georgia Municipal Association’s (GMAs) position opposing the Federal Communications Commission proposed order regarding state and local governance of small cell (short range) wireless infrastructure deployment and approved a Utility Accommodation Policy Ordinance.
•met in closed session for 30 minutes to discuss personnel. No action was taken.
Auburn keeps Barrow millage rate same
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)