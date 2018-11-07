Parents pepper school officials about AIM, CFIT programs during meeting

Parents who attended a Title I meeting Monday in Winder showed considerable interest in the Arts & Innovation Magnet program at the Barrow County School System’s Center for Innovative Teaching.
Multiple questions dealt with expanding the program. Director Lee Bane left little doubt he would like to see that and said the school system is planning an expansion so that students can move to the new high school being planned as an arts and science magnet school.
However, Bane was cautious about specifics.
He said repeatedly that the district is planning only in broad terms right now. Bane received the most questions.
The meeting attracted more than 40 people and about half were parents. The meeting lasted nearly an hour and 20 minutes and more than half dealt with the AIM and CFIT programs. The AIM program started this fall. It includes about 100 students from fifth-grade classes at Yargo and Statham elementary schools and sixth-grade classes at Russell and Westside middle schools.
Speaking at the meeting were Bane; Angela Moton, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning; Paige Maddox, family engagement specialist; Julie Eldridge, English learner support and Title III coordinator; and Beth McMichael, literacy content specialist.
The Title I meetings are held each spring and fall. Each school also holds Title I meetings.
The district has held the meetings for four years.
Bane said the district expects to enlarge the program at least to the seventh-grade, to accommodate current students, for the 2019-20 year.
Parents asked about plans to expand the current fifth- and sixth-grade classes to other schools and to add eighth-grade classes so students would then move to the new high school when it opens in 2020.
Moton said that school, with about 600 students in ninth- and 10th-grades, plans to open for the 2020-21 year. “The plan is to ‘grow’ into the new high school,” Bane said.
Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations, said the school eventually would have a capacity of about 1,800, the capacity of the district’s two current high schools.
Perno said the school system cannot afford to build a new school all at once now so it will construct the new school in phases.
The plan is to build two buildings, one for student services, such as media center and cafeteria, and one for classrooms.
See more in the Nov. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
