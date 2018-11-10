Terrell: Duty, honor, country

They lie deep in fathoms of water, on mountain sides, in valleys, jungles and under the desert sands of time.
Some are listed as Missing in Action; others are listed as Killed in Action.
They are the casualties of war, heroes in their own right.
Others have come home from battlefields across this earth, bringing with them demons and unconquerable dreams that haunt their days, as well as their nights.
Others return with both mental and physical wounds.
These, too, are heroes in their own right.
Man has fought since the beginning of mankind for things as simple as food or as complicated as political conquests.
The act of war, conflict and combat, is not for the light-hearted. Being a soldier is not a simple task.
Fortunately, one of America’s greatest assets has been and continues to be the American soldier, always on duty and willing to make the sacrifice.
Former President Ronald Reagan once said, “Many veterans gave up two lives-the one they were living and the one they would have lived after sacrificing.”
The annals of American wars are filled with thousands of unbelievable stories and deeds of the American soldier, many of whom were ordinary people thrust into un-ordinary times.
For Americans, our American military history began in April of 1775 when simple colonists took on the world’s greatest army and exchanged musket fire at Lexington and Concord, MS.
It has frequently been identified as “the shot heard around the world” that began the American Revolution and led to the creation of a new country. It was our destiny.
Massachusetts, New Orleans, the Atlantic, Europe, the Pacific, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Africa, Lebanon, and the Middle East have all shared and seen the best of the American fighting soldier in combat operations, conducting rescue missions, and training those in foreign services.
While the politicians have failed the man and woman in uniform more than once, not one time has the American soldier failed our politicians or this country.
A recent email (author unknown) described the veteran this way.
“It was the veteran, not the reporter who has given us freedom of the press; it was the veteran, not the poet, who gives us the freedom of speech. It was the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right for a fair trial; it was the veteran, not the campus organizer who has given us the right to demonstrate….It is the veteran, not the politician, who defends our country; it is the veteran who salutes the flag; it is the veteran, with faith in God, who has protected our freedoms.”
No one spoke more highly of the American soldier than General Douglas McArthur, a brilliant strategist and leader who led American soldiers through three critical wars of the 20th century; World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.
During his tenure, he was awarded 13 medals for bravery, including the Medal of Honor, America’s highest award. Historians have said he “…coordinated the most successful, air, land and sea campaign in the history of warfare.”
McArthur believed and lived by three words which he frequently spoke of to his troops: duty, honor, country.
“Those three hallowed words,” McArthur said, “reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be …they build your basic character, they mold you for your future roles as custodians of the nation’s defense….They make you strong enough to know when you are weak, and brave enough to face yourself when you are afraid.”
Speaking of the fighting men he saw, the general went on to say, “The American soldier is one of the world’s noblest figures, not only as one of the finest military characters but also as one of the most stainless.
“In 20 campaigns, on a hundred battlefields, around a thousand campfires, I have witnessed that enduring fortitude, that patriotic self-abnegation, and that invincible determination which have carved his status in the hearts of his people; from one end of the world to the other, he has drained deep the chalice of courage.”
Not only did the general understand the scars of war on the American soldier, McArthur knew well the environmental enemies of the sun and heat, the desolation in the jungle, the loneliness and the bitterness of separation from family and loved ones, all enemies the American soldier still faces on today’s battlefield.
In his final speech to the cadets at West Point, McArthur was quick to point out that the American soldier, while standing ready, is not a “warmongerer.”
“On the contrary,” he said, “the soldier above all people prays for peace, for he must suffer and bear the deepest wounds and scars of war… (but remain mindful) of the ominous words of Plato, the wisest of Philosophers, “Only the dead have seen the end of war.”
General McArthur would be proud of today’s soldiers, as well as the veterans that served yesterday, and those who will serve tomorrow. Duty, honor, country!
