Bridgeman: Education too important to leave to legislators, educators

The Georgia legislature passed a law during its last term that could lead to the abolishment of the Milestones testing. A number of area superintendents certainly hope that is the case.
I missed the bill creating “pilot” projects (my fault for not paying more attention) that could lead to different ways of testing students. It sets up 10 projects. Most seem to involve different tests for students.
As usual, I have mixed feelings about the process. I confess some of the feelings are based on the past 30 years of education-watching and coverage in four states. Three of the four — Tennessee, Georgia and Kentucky — had major education “reforms” during that period.
The federal government produced one education bill, and it was a doozy. It was passed with the support of George Bush and Teddy Kennedy. That combo ought to be enough to make anyone blink at least a couple of times.
I suspect the Georgia bill is mostly a reaction to the federal bill, No Child Left Behind, that was passed in the early 2000s. Georgia’s legislation is mostly a result of a new bill, the Every Student Succeeds Act, that was passed a couple of years ago.
The process for studying the issue is just getting organized. Little to nothing has been done.
One of my former homes, Putnam County, is leading the charge toward a new testing protocol. The superintendent there, Eric Arena, has been a leader in badgering the legislature — also known as lobbying — to make changes.
Testing, if you are an educator, should be left to educators. That almost certainly would lead to the notion of “formative” versus “summative” testing. Ideally, some of both would be in any state’s education plan.
The formative approach, as much as I understand it, would be done more often, in shorter versions and with near-immediate results available.
That last characteristic is the Holy Grail for educators — justifiably so. Results for Milestones testing, done usually in April, have gotten back to educators generally over the summer break, too late to help the kids who took the tests.
In the past three or four years, those results have gotten back to schools before school is out, but just barely in that time frame.
Summative testing seems to get at what students know and how much they know, but usually does not provide clear answers to how much an individual student has “grown” from year to year.
The annual CCRPI — college and career ready performance index ‘ was to be re-done this year and give a better picture of how students learn and how teachers teach. It was re-done, apparently to no one’s satisfaction.
Even the state superintendent of schools, Richard Woods, who decreed a better system was needed, was quoted as saying the new method still is too reliant on the Milestones test results. He’s in charge and apparently can’t decide what is needed.
The big problem with any testing is how to make it tough enough, but not too tough. In “educationese,” that is known as “rigor.” For decades, states have chosen goals that are far too easy. The three I mentioned were among the worst in that area.
A couple of years ago something called the “common core” was all the rage. That was before the term was roundly demonized — partly by educators, but mostly by conservatives. It was established largely by businessmen and governors, not the federal government.
However, it became a red herring for anti-Obama folks because his administration promoted it. It became a de facto “national standard,” which of course is antithetical for any card-carrying conservative (unless you’re in the Georgia legislature and want schools to start after Labor Day).
Public meetings likely will be held about the testing notions. It would be advantageous to students if parents and other citizens participate in them. Education is far too important to be left to the self-interested elected officials and to educators.
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Education too important to leave to legislators, educators
