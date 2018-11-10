Fall, finally, is here.
I had my doubts it was going to show up at all this year, but cool weather and changing leaves are upon us. Summer gardens are (mostly) finished, though my cayennes are still producing enough hot peppers to keep me warm and spicy all winter. Cool season crops (ideally) are well underway and have (probably) made it to the table.
So what do we do when it feels deliciously cool and crisp and the urge to get outside and do something, anything, in the garden strikes?
Weeding is always an option at my home, but not usually inspiring. Pruning is not an activity you should be doing in fall. Planting, however, is a great answer. Late fall and winter months are ideal for planting herbaceous perennials, and trees and shrubs that will reward your efforts next growing season with showy flowers, textured foliage, a haze of bees and butterflies, or insert your desired outcomes here.
The key to successful planting is planning. Impulsivity in the garden is great for weeding, but don’t plant willy-nilly just because the gardening mood strikes. Plan in advance, so you are prepared to do it right when you are feeling motivated to take on garden tasks.
First, select your site, and look at the conditions there. Does rain drain well on the site? How much sun does it get now? How much sun might it get during the growing season? Use your observations to decide how you need to amend the site to make it ideal for planting, and what plants will do well in that site. Match the light in your selected site to light requirements for plants. Consider different plants water needs as well.
Second, test your soil. And yes, the answer is usually test your soil. It is important to know what you are working with so you can amend accordingly and have your best gardening outcomes.
How you amend depends somewhat on how you will be planting. If you are planting one or two plants, you will probably have an individual hole for each. If you are planting multiple plants in a large area, you should till and amend the entire area.
For planting in an individual hole, dig a hole twice as wide as the root ball of your plant, and only as deep as the root ball. You want the top of the root ball level with the soil surface. In this instance, do not amend the soil, simply backfill with the original topsoil. For large plants like trees and shrubs, amending only a small area can be more harmful than beneficial. Water the plant generously before planting, and the entire planted area after planting.
If planting a large area, till the entire area to a depth of 12-15 inches. Incorporate recommended lime and fertilizer as recommended by your soil test, then plant using the instruction for planting in an individual hole. For herbaceous perennial beds, consider adding soil amendments to raise the bed by 6-12 inches. This will improve drainage, and improve the visibility of colorful plantings.
Use the recommended spacing. Although the plants you buy may be small now, know how large they will grow. Most trees and shrubs have recommended spacing on their tags. Planting too closely together will cause you problems as the plants mature. This is one of the most common mistakes in ornamental plantings.
It is crucial to water for good establishment during the next 6-8 weeks. Check soil moisture and water when needed. Long, deep watering is more beneficial than frequent shallow watering, especially for trees and shrubs. One of the advantages of planting in fall is that it is easier to maintain adequate soil moisture for getting plants well established. Even though some of the plants may be dormant above ground, root activity is still taking place.
Don’t forget mulch! Add 3-5 inches of mulch to conserve moisture, and reduce weed pressure in newly-planted beds.
Finally, step back and admire your completed work. But, do not think you are finished. Plants need care and maintenance throughout the year, including fertilizing, pruning and watering. You have a head start by planting right, but don’t negate this good work by neglecting plants the rest of the year. For more information on planting, see UGA Extension Bulletin 932. For more information on caring for ornamental plants, check out UGA Extension Bulletin 1065.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St., Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
