Bennett: A crafty twist to a cookie swap

Friday night lights have come and gone for another year.
What a great season for the Marching Doggs! I will miss being with the kids and with the band-parent family, but I can honestly say, I’m kind of glad it’s over. It takes great commitment from many people to run a successful program, and we’ve been blessed with great parents, student leadership, band members and the phenomenal director, Mr. Pharr. I’m already looking forward to Mary’s senior marching season but am also happy to rest for a while. Band Camp 2019 will be here before we know it!
The end of high school football (band) also marks the kind of official beginning of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and I’m already salivating at the thoughts of my mama’s cornbread dressing and all the great casseroles that go along with the feast. Nowadays it’s hard to tell when one holiday ends and another begins. It’s very common to go into a store and have at your disposal Halloween decorations, a few Thanksgiving items, as well as Christmas decorations. Especially the craft stores. It’s understandable that they put out their items so early because we crafty folk sometimes need a while to create our masterpieces.
The sights, sounds and smells of Christmas make it my favorite time of the year. One tradition enjoyed by many is the Christmas cookie swap. To participate, you make a ton of cookies, then meet up with other ladies who have also made a ton of cookies, and you swap around. You arrive with all one kind, and you leave with many different kinds. That’s a win-win!
This past Saturday I attended a Make-N-Take. It’s like a cookie swap; only it’s for crafters. Each lady, instead of cookies, arrives with craft supplies enough for however many people will be attending. My friend Patty has hosted this event for several years, and I was so happy to be included this year! If you know me, you’ll understand when I say that I agonized over what my craft would be. I have a craft room full of all kinds of things and figured I might as well do something that would allow me to use items already on hand without having to buy more stuff. I finally settled on two crafts that I wanted to do, both relatively quick and easy. One is a little refrigerator magnet with a sweet little Baby Jesus that says, “Jesus Is The Reason For The Season.” It’s adorable! (Not my original creation, so I can say that.)
My other craft was making glitter ornaments from plain, empty glass ornaments.
It was a tad bit messy but well worth the results. I’ve made tons of these in the past, so it was something I knew how to do well, and had plenty of supplies.
She lives down near Greensboro on Lake Oconee. It was a beautiful drive down, as the leaves were turning some. Their property is very beautiful and peaceful, with a lovely view out over a quiet cove.
There were about eight ladies in attendance, each armed with her own load of supplies for her chosen craft. I came home with a car full of goodies! There was a Christmas tree made from a tomato cage with lights attached, then wrapped with silver garland, a pair of coasters decoupaged with torn Christmas songs from an old hymnal.
I made a beautiful fall table centerpiece, decorated a Styrofoam ball with burlap, Christmas greenery and jingle bells. One lady brought a picture for us to watercolor and you know I was all over that! I wrapped hard plastic candy canes with rustic holiday fabric, and made the cutest little treat bag with candy nuggets wrapped in Christmas scrapbook paper, tied with jute and a Rudolph tag.
What a delightful way to spend a fall afternoon! We even had the Georgia-Kentucky game on the TV! This is a great idea (excuse… lol) to gather your friends around and enjoy each other’s company while sharing your love for whatever you do. I was able to try some new things without having to go out and purchase all the supplies I would need to do for each project. There were a few that I enjoyed well enough to want to do on my own, and I’ll be watching the post-holiday sales to pick up some supplies for next year!
There are several different variations that you could use: Maybe have a book swap party, a houseplant swap party, magazine swap party, recipe swap party…you get the idea. Think of something that lots of us have around the house that we don’t use any more, or something that would be inexpensive to purchase for swapping. We ladies really don’t need an excuse to get together and visit, but what a fun twist to a gathering!
Why not organize a Swap Party of your own? And don’t forget to invite me! Hope everyone will enjoy this Season of Thanks, and remember to count your blessings every day!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: A crafty twist to a cookie swap
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)