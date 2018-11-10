Jacks: Warm soups for the cold weather

I would like to say a special thank you to all of the many veterans. Thank you for giving up your free time and defending our great nation so that we may continue to be the great nation that we are.
I am so thankful that we locally have a homeless shelter for veterans. There isn’t another like it around. It’s a shame that we have to have one for our veterans, though. It’s a great place to do volunteer work.
—
I do believe the cold weather is here to stay. When it’s cold outside I find nothing better to eat is a nice cup of soup. A friend reminded me that I had not shared any of my great soup recipes. I love making homemade soups during the cold months. Here are a few of my favorites.
Broccoli Cheese Soup
Ingredients
1 tsp. butter
1 small onion
1 cup diced carrots
3 cups fresh broccoli
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 tsp. each thyme and garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 Tbsps. flour
1 1/2 cups light cream
1 cup sharp Cheddar cheese
1/3 cup fresh Parmesan cheese
Directions
In a large saucepan cook butter, onion and carrots over medium heat until onions are softened (about 3 minutes). Add chicken broth, broccoli and seasonings. Simmer until broccoli is softened, about 3 minutes. Remove a cup of vegetables and coarsely chop and set aside. Using an immersion blender blend remaining vegetables and broth. Place flour into small bowl. Add in cream a little at a time stirring until smooth. Bring blended vegetable mixture to a boil and whisk in cream mixture. Continue whisking until thick and bubbling, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in cheeses and reserve chopped vegetables and serve immediately.
—
And if you have one of those that insist on having meat and potatoes every night, this soup has both and is very filling.
Hamburger Soup
Ingredients
1 lb. ground beef
1 onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
3 1/2 cups beef broth
1 can (28 oz.) diced tomatoes with juice
1 can condensed tomato soup
2 tsps. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 bay leaf
Salt and pepper to taste
3 cups mixed vegetables, canned or frozen
Directions
Brown onion, ground beef and garlic until no pink remains. Drain any fat. Add potatoes, tomato soup, Worcestershire sauce, seasoning and bay leaf. Simmer covered 10 minutes. Stir In vegetables. Simmer 15-20 minutes or until potatoes are tender.
—
When I cook French Onion Soup, I always think of Mama Sid’s Pizza in Athens. Mama Sid introduced me to my first bowl of homemade French Onion soup back in my college days. It’s still one of the best cups of soup I’ve ever had. I think my recipe is rather close to hers.
Slow Cooker French Onion Soup
Ingredients
3 large white onions, sliced
3 Tbsps. butter
2 Tbsps. brown sugar
64 oz. beef broth
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 clove garlic, minced
1/3 cup dry sherry
4 sprigs fresh thyme (or 1 tsp. dried thyme)
1 bay leaf
8 slices dry French bread
3/4 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
1/2 cup Emmental cheese, shredded
6 Tbsps. fresh Parmesan cheese
Directions
In a large non-stick pan cook onions, butter and brown sugar over medium-low heat until golden and caramelized (about 20 minutes). Once golden add to the slow cooker along with remaining ingredients except bread and cheese. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. Remove and discard bay leaf and ladle soup into bowls. Top with dry bread slices and cheeses. Broil 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and browned.
—
This last soup is another meat and potato soup that is very filling. A homemade cornbread muffin would go nicely with this soup and the hamburger soup.
Ham And Corn Chowder
Ingredients
3 slices raw bacon, diced
1 large onion, diced
1 1/2 cups peeled and diced potatoes
1/2 red pepper, diced
1 tsp. thyme
Black pepper to taste
2 cups chicken broth
3 cups corn, fresh or frozen
1 1/2 cups diced ham
2 Tbsps. flour
1 1/2 cups milk
Directions
Add bacon and onion to a pot over medium-high heat. Cook until onion is translucent. Add potatoes, red pepper, thyme, pepper and chicken broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer 8 minutes. Add corn and ham. Simmer an additional 7 minutes or until potatoes are cooked through. Stir together milk and flour. Add into ham mixture and bring to a boil while stirring. Let boil 2 minutes.
Garnish with crumbled bacon and green onions if desired.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
