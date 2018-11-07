Republican Barrow County Board of Education candidates Lisa Maloof and Bill Ritter easily defeated their Democratic opponents in Tuesday’s general election.
Maloof, the retired former dean of the Lanier Technical College Barrow campus and the county’s director of economic development, defeated Johnny Smith with 63.8 percent of the vote (2,463-1,398) in District 3. She will replace Connie Wehunt, who did not seek re-election and resigned last month. Wehunt’s husband, county commissioner Roger Wehunt, also resigned his seat due to health reasons.
Ritter, an insurance agent in Winder, cruised in the District 7 at-large contest, defeating Anthony Mayweather with 74.5 percent of the vote (20,006-6,837).
Maloof and Ritter are two of four new members coming to the school board in January. Republicans Beverly Kelley (replacing Michael Shelley in District 4) and Stephanie Bramlett (replacing chairman Mark Still in District 9 at-large) won election without opposition.
Republican incumbent Debi Krause was re-elected without opposition in District 1.
Also locally, Republican county commissioners Isaiah Berry (District 4), Billy Parks (District 5) and Ben Hendrix (District 6) were re-elected without Democratic opposition after defeating their primary challengers in May.
In other races, incumbent Republican state Sen. Frank Ginn easily defeated Democrat Dawn Johnson in District 47 with 66.5 of the vote percent district-wide and 74.7 percent in Barrow. In state House District 117, which covers part of eastern Barrow, Republican challenger Houston Gaines upended Democratic incumbent Deborah Gonzalez with 53.6 percent district-wide and 71.3 percent in Barrow.
Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice also cruised to re-election in District 10, beating Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green with 62.9 percent district-wide and 74.9 percent in Barrow.
And in the governor's race, Republican Brian Kemp easily carried with 73.6 percent of the vote. Kemp also appeared to be on track to win a close race statewide. But Democrat Stacey Abrams had yet to concede as of noon Wednesday and it was unclear whether outstanding absentee ballots around the state would push Kemp below 50 percent and force a Dec. 4 runoff. As of noon, Kemp held a 65,000-vote lead over Abrams and 50.4 percent of the vote share.
Turnout in Barrow was 57.8 percent, as 27,453 of 47,514 registered voters cast ballots. That percentage lagged slightly behind the statewide turnout, which was around 61 percent unofficially.
