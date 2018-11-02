Football: Knights fall to Trinity 23-16 in season finale

Leading into the final game of the season, Bethlehem Christian Academy football coach Lance Fendley said he wanted his team to leave with the field with no regrets.
While the Knights were not able to close out the campaign with a win, the effort put forth made their coach proud. BCA (2-8) dropped a hard-fought 23-16 contest to visiting Trinity Christian School-Dublin Friday at Knights Field in a physical battle until the final horn.
“We fought very hard,” Fendley said. “I am beyond proud. Certain things happened along the way this season that we could not control. However, we have to be able to learn from it and keep fighting.”
BCA led 16-15 at halftime and Trinity (6-4) did not score the winning points until the final quarter on a 1-yard run by David Coleman.
The Knights began the second half with two chances to add to their lead. On the first possession of the third quarter, BCA began at its own 41-yard line and moved inside the Crusader 10 before Trinity’s Jake Walker intercepted a pass in the end zone.
The Crusaders went three-and-out, however, setting up the Knights at their own 49. The BCA offense could not get on track and punted the football back to Trinity setting up the eventual winning points. The Crusaders moved the football 70 yards on nine plays, capped by Coleman’s touchdown.
An interception by Tanner Schwebel gave the Knights another chance later in the fourth quarter. Beginning the possession at the Trinity 42, the drive ended on an interception on 4th -and-6 at the 26. Following the play, BCA was called for two personal fouls, giving the Crusaders the football back at their own 40.
The last gasp for the Knights began on their own 3-yard line. Schwebel picked up a rushing first down on 4th-and-2 and quarterback Jacob Adams also connected with the senior running back on another first down.
The drive ended after an unsuccessful fourth down play. While Trinity was called for roughing the passer, the penalty was ruled a dead ball foul allowing the Crusaders to maintain possession.
The Knights put the first points of the game on the scoreboard on a 25-yard field goal by Maggie Mauck with 7:56 left in the first quarter. The field goal capped a 10-play drive for BCA.
Trinity put its first points of the game on the scoreboard on a 3-yard run by Gideon Meadows in the first quarter. Carson Hall added the two-point conversion for an 8-3 lead.
BCA would answer on a 37-yard touchdown hook up from Adams to Schwebel with 11:24 left before halftime. Mauck added the point-after kick.
Meadows gave the lead back to the Crusaders on a 5-yard run with 10:04 left before halftime. The back-and-forth contest continued as Schwebel added his second score from three yards out at the 3:48 mark of the second quarter.
Trinity advances to the GISA Class AAA playoffs while BCA will look to regroup and be back in postseason contention for 2019.
“I want to thank our seniors for their four years of building this program,” Fendley said.
The coach said he wished the team’s seniors could have experienced the playoffs again.
“Life is not fair, life is not easy and life is hard,” Fendley said. “Success does not always go in an upward line. Sometimes you have to be kicked in the teeth to appreciate certain things. For our returning players, they have an hour and a half (until midnight) and then the grind for 2019 begins.”
Senior players for BCA this fall include Schwebel, Adams, Andrew Klein, Lantry Greene, Dommick Gaddy and Makyal Cooper.
TCS 8 7 0 8 — 23
BCA 3 13 0 0 — 16
Scoring summary:
BCA—Maggie Mauck 25 FG
TCS—Giddeon Meadows 3 run (Carson Hall run)
BCA—Jacob Adams 37 pass to Tanner Schwebel (Mauck kick)
TCS—Meadows 5 run (Colin Crozier kick)
BCA—Schwebel 3 run (kick failed)
TCS—David Coleman 1 (Caelen Williams run)
