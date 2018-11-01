Football: Doggs hope to end season on high note against Dacula

It has undoubtedly been a disappointing season for the Winder-Barrow football team, which has lost five straight games and will miss its first postseason since 2013.
But the Bulldoggs (2-7, 0-4 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) will put that aside Friday as they look to end the season on a high note with an upset at region champion Dacula.
“We’re trying to finish strong, and we want to go prove that we belong on the field with these guys,” Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said. “It’s been a tough year with some inexperience and injuries, but I’m proud of the way the team has persevered and kept playing hard. A lot of our younger players have gotten some good experience through better circumstances, and that’s very valuable because it will make them better players for the future.”
Upsetting Dacula will be a tall task for the Bulldoggs. The Falcons (7-2, 4-0), who have yet to lose a region game since the current region came into alignment in 2016, have been dominant over the last six games, including a 23-0 shutout of Lanier last week that clinched the region title.
Four-star senior cornerback Jalen Perry, who was formerly committed to Georgia and is now exploring other bigtime Power Five schools (Michigan and South Carolina are his current leaders), leads a stout Dacula defense but is also a key playmaker at receiver for the Falcons. Junior quarterback Jarrett Jenkins has been a strong and accurate passer while distributing the ball to a number of players, and junior running back Trenton Jones leads a powerful rushing attack.
“They’re a first-class program,” Dudley said. “They play a tremendous 3-4 defense. Their run game is the heart and soul of what they do offensively, but they’ve got some of the best skill kids in northeast Georgia they can get the ball to, and that presents a great challenge.
“They’ve got a great team and we’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got to be able to play better and go over there and see what we can get done.”
Several Bulldoggs seniors, who have been multi-year starters for the program, will be playing their final high school game Friday.
Among those are all-state defensive end and Clemson commit Logan Cash and all-region running back Jamar Mack, who has rushed for over 500 yards for a third straight season while also flourishing in his first year on defense as a starter at safety.
“I think all of them will want to finish strong,” Dudley said. “It’s a great group of guys who have done a lot of great things here. I’m sorry for them we couldn’t put a better product on the field as a whole in their final year, but I’m still proud of the way they’ve led this team and are still leading this team.”
