Football: Wildcats need victory at Habersham, possibly help to earn playoff spot

The Apalachee football team knows at a minimum it needs to win its regular-season finale at Habersham Central on Friday to have any shot at snapping a nine-year postseason drought.
Whether or not that will be enough remains to be seen, but for all intents and purposes, this is a playoff week for coach Tony Lotti and the Wildcats.
“You either win or you’re done, so we’re trying to take advantage of that situation and promote that mindset,” Lotti said Monday. “For us, none of our guys have seen a playoff week so we’re trying to get them in that mentality. We’ve still got to go get a win.”
Entering GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play Friday, region champion Dacula and Lanier have already locked up playoff spots, while Winder-Barrow has been eliminated from contention.
Habersham Central (5-4, 2-2 region) and Gainesville (2-7, 2-2) are currently tied for third (with Habersham owning the head-to-head tiebreaker), while Apalachee (3-6, 1-3) is in fifth but still in the hunt. If Apalachee wins Friday and Gainesville pulls off an upset at Lanier, the Wildcats would be the No. 4 seed, while Gainesville would be No. 2, Lanier would be No. 3 and Habersham would be eliminated.
If Apalachee wins and Gainesville loses, that would create a three-way tie for the final two spots between the Wildcats, Raiders and Red Elephants, and a “plus-12/minus-12” system between the three teams would be used to break the tie. After the No. 3 team is determined, the procedure would revert back to head-to-head results between the other two teams to determine the fourth spot.
As it stands heading into Friday’s Apalachee-Habersham Central game, Habersham is at plus-12 (with a 49-32 win over Gainesville), Apalachee is at minus-1 (following a 7-6 loss to Gainesville last week), and Gainesville is at minus-11. Therefore, the Wildcats would need to beat Habersham this week by at least seven points to win that tiebreaker. Otherwise, they would be eliminated unless Gainesville upsets Lanier.
“I think the main thing is we’re still looking to play a complete game,” Lotti said. “We’ve shown flashes of brilliance in several games but we have yet to put a really great game together. The effort has definitely been there. I think anybody on our team and others will say this is not the same Apalachee program in the last few years, but we still haven’t been able to cross over and get that bigtime win.”
Getting that “bigtime” win this week will likely mean slowing down an explosive Habersham offense that is scoring just under 30 points a game, an average skewed by a 49-7 loss to Dacula and 38-10 loss to Lanier.
Senior dual-threat quarterback Tre Luttrell, the son of Raiders defensive coordinator Stan Luttrell, leads the way for the Raiders and had another strong game last week in a 34-17 win at Winder-Barrow, throwing three touchdown passes and running for another score.
Lotti is familiar with Luttrell after facing him last year when Luttrell was a junior at Gainesville and Lotti was the head coach at West Hall.
“He’s a student of the game who’s grown up around it, and he’s a very tough, talented kid,” Lotti said. “He’s tough to stop, and he’s got a couple of playmakers, too. They’ve got speed and can spread it around and throw it around, and then you have to worry about Tre running.
“It’s going to be the same thing it has been the last few weeks for us in that we’ve got to be able to tackle in open space and play our assignments.”
Offensively, the Wildcats will need to find a way to score more points as they enter Friday’s contest averaging a little more than 11 points a game. While the Wildcats have moved the ball, it’s been more an issue of execution. In last week’s loss to Gainesville, they made three trips inside the red zone and came away with no points — a missed field goal and two blocked field goals — and also had a touchdown pass taken off the board due to a penalty.
“We couldn’t get out of our own way,” Lotti said. “We just had some dumb penalties at the wrong times and any momentum we gained seemed to be taken right away. We’ve got to make sure we’ve got all 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to do. A lot of times, we’ll have 10 doing it and one guy not doing it, and that makes a differcne. We’ve got to be on the same page.”
