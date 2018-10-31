The Winder-Barrow boys and Apalachee girls cross country teams qualified for the state meet this weekend after finishing in the top four overall at the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship meet at Russell Middle School last Thursday.
The Bulldogg boys finished third out of six teams with 66 points, behind Gainesville (34) and Dacula (50), while the Lady Wildcats took fourth place with 94 points, finishing behind Gainesville (30), Dacula (47) and Lanier (57).
The teams will compete in the Class AAAAAA state meet at Carrollton High School on Friday morning, with the boys race beginning at 9 a.m. and the girls following at 9:45 a.m.
Winder-Barrow freshman Brian Gaddy finished fifth overall (17:28.40) out of 42 runners and was followed by freshman teammate Christopher Parada-Rubio in seventh (17:31.18). Other top-20 finishers for the Bulldoggs included Mason Ayer in 13th (17:57.97) and Joshua Ionashku in 19th (18:15.05). Jacob Sweatt, Myles Brown and Ryan Kehoe will be joining those four at the state meet.
The Apalachee boys finished sixth, missing out on the state meet. Kevin Ellington was the Wildcats’ top runner, finishing 20th (18:17.40). Austin Sigman, Nathan Woodland, Adam Crocker, Lee Kellogg, Alex Edwards and Jasen Cervantes also competed for the Wildcats.
Gainesville’s Miguez Lopez edged out Dacula’s Ben Butcher by a hundredth of a second for the individual title (16:37.31 to 16:37.32).
Dacula’s Andi Wells won the girls race, finishing in 20:16.41, while Gainesville’s Ashley Thompson followed in second (20:21.90).
Apalachee’s Jade Pinela finished seventh (22:05.01) out of 35 runners to lead the Lady Wildcats, while Lily Karsten placed 12th (23:14.46). Chelsea Nunez-Parades, Joanna Gross, Michelle Murdock, Katie Silva and Abigail Bugg will also be competing at state.
Winder-Barrow finished fifth to close out its season. Haedan Fura (18th, 23:40.92) and Britany Jaimes (19th, 23:45.74) led the Lady Bulldoggs with top-20 finishes. Sadie McWhorter, Rebecca Nicholson, Summer Shaw, Katie Bussa and Callie Webb also competed.
