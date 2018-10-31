Subcommittee says Winder shouldn’t get own EMS zone

An area subcommittee has recommended that the City of Winder not be granted a separate Emergency Medical Services zone to provide its own ambulance service, separate from Barrow County Emergency Services, inside the city limits.
The five-member subcommittee of the Northeast Georgia Region 10 EMS Council, voted 3-2 last Thursday not to open a new zone after city and county representatives presented their cases to the full council in September. The full council will have a called meeting Nov. 13 to vote on that recommendation. The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission offices, 220 Research Dr., Athens.
The city and county have been at odds publicly for more than a year over response times within the city by BCES ambulances and city officials have said they would like to have their own service and contract with a private company to provide the services. County officials have contended that two separate services would create jurisdictional confusion and have maintained their response times are above state and national averages in many cases and better than National EMS, the company the city has considered contracting with.
The city was granted a separate EMS license last summer by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma and is valid until Sept. 30, 2019. But the city still must earn approval from the regional council for a zone to be opened.
The county sued the city last October, claiming the city violated a 2008 service-delivery strategy (SDS) agreement between the county and its municipalities, but that lawsuit in Barrow County Superior Court was tossed out in September.
The current SDS agreement was set to expire Wednesday, but the county and cities have voted over the last week to extend the agreement until Feb. 28 while they continue to work on a new agreement and resolve a few areas of contention, including EMS.
