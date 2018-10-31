The Barrow County School System scored lower than the state averages on the 2018 College and Career Ready Performance Index at all grade levels.
The state released the CCRPI results Monday.
Georgia schools scored an average of 76.6 points on the CRPPI. Barrow County schools scored an average of 68.7. At the elementary level, the state averaged 77.8; Barrow County averaged 66.9. At middle schools, the state scored an average of 76.2; Barrow County scored 66.6. At high school, the state had an average of 75.3; Barrow County scored 73.8.
Barrow County superintendent Chris McMichael admitted the district took “a few steps back.”
He said the district changed some things about its literacy teaching. Any time such changes are made, the superintendent said, “we expect to drop back.”
However, he added, he still does not understand all of the process and said a day-long meeting will be held Friday to discuss the scores.
McMichael said he expects a report on the scores to be made to the board at the next work session.
McMichael said he always looks for trends in the scoring results.
“You can’t get trend data when you change every two years,” he said.
