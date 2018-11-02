Thompson: Words have consequences

Last week was one of the most brutal weeks for this country in recent memory, and I pray that, by now, most of us recognize that we need to make a substantial change.
I still believe the world is filled with fundamentally good people. And on Sunday — at the end of a week where we managed to avoid one horrible tragedy where a pair of ex-presidents, a pair of former first ladies and several other public servants weren’t killed by pipe bombs in the mail like they were intended to be, only to hear Saturday of the massacre of 11 Jewish people in a Pittsburgh synagogue — I appreciated how Jake Tapper closed out his “State of the Union” show on CNN. He played a clip of Fred Rogers, who was from that same neighborhood in Pittsburgh, telling the story of how, when he would see bad news and catastrophes being covered on television, his mother would encourage him to “always look for the helpers.”
“If news programs could make a conscious effort of showing rescue teams, of showing medical people, anybody who is coming into a place of tragedy, to be sure that they include that,” Rogers said. “Because if you look for the helpers, you’ll know that there’s hope.”
That’s a wonderful statement. I’ve seen the same kind of generosity time and time again, and so it gives me hope that most of us realize that we are being eroded by a sickness of hate. We can’t go on like this.
The freedom of speech and expression is a founding, principal value of our republic. With that freedom, comes responsibility. And with being a public official and a public servant, comes great responsibility. Our elected officials’ words carry extra weight.
The responsibility for the apparent attempted murder via pipe bomb of the Clintons, the Obamas, Joe Biden, George Soros, John Brennan, James Clapper, etc. lies with the perpetrator himself. There will always be evil, psychotic people who will do or try to do terrible things. But they cannot be made to feel legitimized.
It would be irresponsible to not examine the context of the would-be bomber’s hit list. It’s filled with harsh public critics of President Trump, who championed, without any evidence, that Barack Obama is foreign-born and then claimed, without any evidence, that then-President Obama was wiretapping his phones. He has encouraged the “lock her up” chants directed toward Hillary Clinton, without any evidence of a crime; cast Brennan and Clapper as part of a Deep State aimed at taking him down, without any evidence; and participated in the portrayal of Soros as a globalist goblin whose life mission is to destroy America, without any evidence.
These comments, along with encouraging “CNN sucks” chants, celebrating the physical, unprovoked assault of a journalist and encouraging people to “knock the hell out of” protesters, stoke rage and invite lunatics to feel legitimized.
But Trump cannot and will not ever accept accountability for anything he says. He can’t turn the switch of resentment off and admit that he can do better, that he can be more measured in his comments. And his allies and strongest supporters don’t attempt to hold him to any standard of decency. He’s given free license by half the country to lie and distort facts on a daily basis, without so much as the bat of an eyelash.
Instead, what we got last week were two things. One was the false equivalence that the right attempted to draw between mailing pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and Trump critics and the heckling of prominent Republicans at restaurants, in other public places and outside their homes. That was encouraged by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, another of the intended bomb recipients. What she said is and always will be idiotic, but there was also no call for or embrace of physical violence.
When a deranged Bernie Sanders supporter and former campaign volunteer shot at a group of congressional Republicans and critically wounded Rep. Steve Scalise last year, Sanders, who never came remotely close to encouraging violence, and other Democrats said prayers and condemned the attack in the strongest of terms.
In the case of this bomber, many right-wingers like Rush Limbaugh, Lou Dobbs and Ann Coulter suggested it was a false flag operation by the Democrats to change the conversation around the upcoming midterm elections.
Trump himself implied it was all a grand hoax.
“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics,” he tweeted Friday morning.
No more than a couple hours later, it was announced an arrest had been made in the case and the world got to see the perpetrator’s van, adorned with pro-Trump, anti-Democratic messaging and images such as Hillary Clinton and Michael Moore being in the crosshairs of a gun.
One might have expected some backtracking and apologies from the aforementioned talking heads. Instead, it was more a case of doubling down as Limbaugh began to insinuate a conspiracy that the stickers were planted on the van to make the man look like a radicalized Trump supporter, conveniently ignoring his social media posts and videos he shot of himself at Trump rallies.
Rather than acknowledging how utterly deplorable and unhinged they sound, they continue to fan the flames of fear and outrage, which brings us to the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, born out of a wave of antisemitism from racists and extreme white nationalists who feel increasingly emboldened. The gunman had a history of railing online about Jewish people and refugees and was a subscriber to the conspiracy, propagated by conservative news organizations, some members of Congress and the president, that the caravan of Central American migrants is a Soros-funded operation coming here to destroy us. Yes, a few thousand poor and starving Hondurans might somehow overpower us. And 11 people, including a 97-year-old woman — 97 — were murdered, gunned down, because this man was led to believe in a manufactured crisis and he felt like he needed to take action. So he had to kill a woman, in the twilight of a long life, in her house of worship, because she had to pay.
Does it make you sick? It makes me sick.
Words that prop up these kinds of conspiracies have consequences and foster an environment where a nut job can feel justified in carrying out horrific acts.
But Trump, Pence and others see too much political opportunity in it to tone the rhetoric down.
Create the threat of a spooky caravan of criminals and get more votes. It very well might work and keep Republicans in complete control of Congress next week.
But instead of gutless politicians who will always see things in terms of left vs. right and us vs. them and who will metaphorically burn everything down to the ground to incite fear in the name of scared votes, show me leaders who will recognize the weight their words carry and who will stand up for what’s right; who are willing to ask themselves what kind of a country and what kind of a people we really want to be; and who will work to make this a country that operates on compassion and decency.
I want to see more helpers, not dividers.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: Words have consequences
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)