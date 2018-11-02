Bridgeman: News interrupts life, reminds me of biases

My father was a racist. He used the term for black people common when he was a teenager. He was not unusual. He grew up dirt-poor in South Carolina.
I remember mother and him talking about voting in the 1960 presidential election. They were opposed to John Kennedy because he was Catholic. I did not know any Catholics or Jews until I reached high school. I’m sure I did know some, but I did not know their labels.
I had a buddy in high school who was black — Ted — and he went to our house with me one night when I was getting shoes for basketball. I had never thought about his race until then.
I, too, am a product of my background. I’ve never had a black friend. I still know very few Jewish people. I knew a Catholic guy when I was in my late teens. He was among the smartest people I’ve ever known. I’m married to a woman who refers to herself as a “recovering Catholic.”
We all have biases. We should recognize them. We should try to overcome them.
All of the above came to mind this week as the news interrupted my life. We had pipe bombs aimed at people I admire and respect — and don’t know. We had black people killed in Louisville, Ky., just because they were black. We had Jewish people killed in Pittsburgh just for being Jewish.
I understand none of that. None.
We are told that the pipe bombs and Jewish killings were made and done by men who had posted scathing and inhuman comments on social media. Sometimes I don’t much care for free speech. It’s a good reason why I give social media no credence and seldom look at it. It’s mostly garbage.
We are not exactly a melting pot of folks in Jackson County or our part of Georgia. I am very much in a majority here. Except politically. As I noted last week, I used to respect the Republican Party. No more. I cast my first party-line vote this fall in 46 years as a voter.
I’m not a big fan of Democrats. They aren’t very high-minded either. I worry about one-party government of any kind. I used to believe we needed divided government at the state and federal level because it required compromise. Instead, we have gridlock, all hunkered down in their cocoons and blathering about their positions.
I don’t think much about Donald Trump anymore. I don’t care about him or his vacuous ramblings.
My distaste is reserved for people who don’t speak against him, who believe political power is more valuable than anything. People such as Mitch McConnell, David Perdue (one of those who I used to respect) or Brian Kemp.
I spent four years in Eatonton before moving here. That town is about 50-50 black and white. The county is nearly 70 percent white. The Republican Party chair there told me nearly all the elected officials changed from Democrat to Republican around 2000 to 2002.
(The sheriff there changed from Democrat to independent – which suits him. He is an ornery, bullheaded man and probably the smartest law enforcement guy I’ve met in more than 40 years.)
None of the elected officials had deep-seated political philosophies; mostly they wanted to stay in office. Just like Congress.
I am a believer in free speech, despite what some people do with it. Open government remains one of my ideals. When in doubt, require actions in public view; make government records open for all — including those we most oppose.
I don’t pretend to perfection. I’m about as provincial as anyone I know. I have never had any desire to be a world traveler. I can’t speak any language but my version of English.
But I do not understand the news of the past week, nor people who believe those things should occur.
And those who rant and rave about a bunch of poor, hungry people hundreds of miles for the U.S. border are more ignorant than I am.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: News interrupts life, reminds me of biases
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)