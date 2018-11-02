Buffington: Political climate filled with hate

It should be no surprise that a racist, right-wing nut walked into a peaceful Pittsburg Synagogue Saturday morning and murdered 11 people just because they were Jewish.
It should be no surprise that last week, a right-wing nut sent pipe bombs to a slew of high-profile Democrats and critics of President Trump.
It should be no surprise that a right-wing racist attempted to break into a black church in Kentucky last week and when that failed, he walked to a nearby Kroger store where he shot and killed two black victims simply because of their skin color.
Last week was a terrible chapter in our nation’s history. You couldn’t escape the sense that the crazies had slithered out from under their rocks and grabbed the nation by the throat with their murder and mayhem.
We act surprised, but we shouldn’t be. Our political atmosphere is filled with hate, stoked every day by political rhetoric that has sunken into the slime.
This isn’t new. For the past two decades, right-wing talk shows on radio and television have been stoking fear and hatred in America. The Internet is full of hate speech and peddlers of crazy far-right conspiracy theories.
What’s different today is that this craziness has become mainstream. It took no time at all last week for the right-wing media to denounce the mail bombs as a “false flag,” Democratic plot. When it turned out to be the work of a right-wing nut, those commentators simply switched to another subject.
Here’s the reality: While the political far right is trying to scare Americans about migrant caravans, immigrants, antifa and “evil” Democrats, the really dangerous people are the nuts who run around claiming to be American “patriots.” Those right-wing hate groups and individuals are far more dangerous to Americans than any group you will hear about from Rush Limbaugh, Lou Dobbs or Sean Hannity.
That has been true in America for over 150 years. The right-wing Klan and its racist offshoots have tortured, maimed and murdered thousands of Americans since the end of the Civil War, all under the guise of “protecting” the American “way of life.”
But their pseudo-patriotic verbiage was BS. They were political killers who murdered blacks, Jews, Catholics or anyone else who they perceived as endangering their political standing.
The same thing is happening today. Ever since the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people, right-wing groups and individuals inspired by right-wing propaganda have been killing Americans, or plotting to kill Americans.
How quickly we forget. Let’s look at just a few of the incidents that have happened in recent years:
•A Jewish student was killed in California in January by Samuel Woodward, a former classmate, who had become radicalized by his neo-Nazi affiliation with the Atomwaffen.
•Nikolas Cruz, the killer at a high school in Parkland, Fla., had used social media to express far-right, anti-Semitic, homophobic and xenophobic sentiments.
•In April, a plot by a California man to kill Jews was uncovered by police. He had a target list of Jewish leaders and church officials he wanted to murder.
•In July this year, a black woman was murdered in Kansas by a local white supremacist who claimed to be a member of the KKK and Aryan Nations.
•Last year, two men, one from India, were murdered in Kansas by a racist who at first thought he had killed two men from the Middle East.
•In May 2017, a sheriff’s deputy in Montana was killed by a right-wing nut during a car chase.
•In March 2017, a man drove to New York where he stabbed a black man to death on the street as a “practice run.” He had planned to murder other blacks also because he didn’t like blacks marrying whites.
•In May 2017, two people, including one Muslim woman, were stabbed to death on a train by a right-wing nut in Portland, Oregon. At his arraignment hearing, the man said, “You call it terrorism, I call it patriotism.”
•In August 2017, federal agents foiled a plot by a follower of the right-wing “III% movement” who planned to bomb a bank in Oklahoma City.
•That plot was overshadowed in 2017 by the murder of a woman in Charlottesville by a right-wing nut who was at the infamous “Unite the Right” gathering of alt-right followers.
•In June 2015, Dylann Roof murdered nine worshipers in a black church in Charleston, S.C. Roof told friends he wanted to start a race war.
•In April 2014, a right-wing racist killed three people at a Jewish retirement center in Kansas.
•In June 2014, two right-wing antigovernment nuts, a man and wife, walked into a Las Vegas restaurant and murdered a cop and injured another policeman. They left a note on the dead cop’s body that said, “This is the start of the revolution,” along with a swastika and a Gadsden flag.
•In 2011, four men in North Georgia were arrested and charged with plotting to kill law enforcement officials and bomb federal buildings to “make the country right again.” All were sentenced to prison.
That is just a small sampling of the plots and murders that have happened in recent years by right-wing nuts in America. Many of the victims of these people have been cops.
The internet is one reason these far-right groups have become so active across the country. Many of those who follow far right-wing ideology are mentally or emotionally troubled to begin with. They find fuel for their paranoia on the Internet and in connecting with other lonely, paranoid people who share their violent visions.
At one time, these groups were considered to be on the political fringe. No longer. Intemperate comments by some of our political leaders has allowed these nuts to move into the mainstream political culture. Where they once hid their views, today’s political atmosphere leads them to openly express, and act on, their racism and xenophobia.
Back during the 2016 election, when I was still on Facebook, an area man began posting all kinds of racist comments. I challenged his views, to which he answered that Muslims in America should all be killed, including children because they grow up to be adult Muslims.
I have since quit Facebook and all social media, in part because of those kinds of crazy things people say online. Some of that is simply hogwash, lonely people mouthing off behind the veil of a computer screen. But as we saw last week, there is a subculture in America where political violence is not just discussed on a computer, but actually carried out.
In Georgia, there are some 40 hate groups, most identified as being on the far right-wing of the political spectrum. If you look at their websites, you’ll be horrified at their racist garbage.
Real Americans don’t murder others because of their religious or ethnic background, they embrace religious diversity.
Real Americans don’t do their politics with pipe bombs, they go to the ballot box and vote.
Real Americans don’t drive around with symbols of hate attached to their cars, they promote non-violence and tolerance.
The people who participate in hate and “nationalist” groups are not “patriots” as they like to portray themselves. Everything they stand for is anti-American.
This isn’t the end of political murders and plots. As long as our nation’s elected leaders, their media attack dogs and right-wing Internet trolls stoke the fires of hatred, these kinds of killings will continue.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
