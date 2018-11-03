Jacks: Recipes from a friend and trainer

Now that the weather has turned cool, my kitchen is opened back up ready to try new dishes that friends have sent me over the summer.
I found a few from a friend of mine that is a trainer of some of the top football players in the country. I discovered he’s also a rather good cook.
We have been swapping recipes over the last few months and some of these I will share this week.
—
I love chicken so when I get new recipes with chicken I have to try them out.
I have a couple that are different and wasn’t so sure if I’d like them or not. Turns out I really did.
Creamy Jalapeño
Chicken Enchiladas
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts, shredded
8 oz. sour cream
6 jalapeños, seeded, diced and split
3 cups grated mixed cheese, split
6 rashers bacon, cooked and chopped
2 tsps. pepper, split
1 tsp. garlic powder, split
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup ranch dressing
Grated cheese for garnish
Sliced jalapeño for garnish
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together chicken, cream cheese, 1/2 jalapeños, 2 cups cheese, pepper and garlic powder. Lay out 10 tortillas and fill each with chicken mixture. Roll into a leg and place each into a large un-greased baking dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes until golden brown and just crispy. Meanwhile mix together mayonnaise, ranch dressing and remaining cheese, jalapeño peppers and garlic powder. Remove tortillas from oven and pour sauce over top. Spread evenly.
Sprinkle with the extra ground/grated cheese and sliced jalapeños, if desired. Bake for 10-15 minutes until bubbling and golden brown.
—
Time to bring out the crockpot for this next dish. At first I really didn’t like it. Chicken and spaghetti in the same sentence just don’t belong together. I tried it and it’s not your traditional spaghetti so it’s OK.
Crockpot Cheesy Chicken Spaghetti
Ingredients
1/2 cup diced yellow onion
1/2 red bell pepper
1/2 green bell pepper
1 small can mild diced green chilies
1/2 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
2 chicken breasts (about a pound)
1 can cream of mushroom soup
3/4-1 lb. spaghetti
3 cups grated cheddar cheese
A few splashes of chicken broth (optional)
Directions
Place onion, bell peppers, green chilies, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, chicken, mushroom soup and cup of grated cheese together in crockpot. Stir to mix ingredients.
Cook on high 3-4 hours, or until chicken is fully cooked.
Remove chicken breasts, shred and return.
Pour in cooked spaghetti and remaining cheese. Toss to coat pasta in sauce and melt cheese adding in a few splashes of chicken broth where necessary to get sauce consistency you want. Cook another 20-30 minutes on low.
—
Have you ever thought about making mac and cheese with cauliflower instead of pasta?
It was one of my new recipes to try. I love cauliflower but really don’t have many recipes for it so I tried it. I really like it. It’s a great substitute for the high carb pasta.
Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
2 medium heads cauliflower cut into florets
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup flour
3 cups whole milk
1 tsp. hot sauce
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. mustard powder
Freshly ground black pepper
3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups mozzarella cheese
Finely chopped chives for garnish
Directions
In a large pot of boiling water, blanch cauliflower 5-7 minutes until fork tender. In a large saucepan melt butter. Sprinkle over flour and cook until slightly golden, 2-3 minutes. Pour in milk and whisk until combined. Season with mustard powder, hot sauce and pepper. Let simmer until it starts to thicken, about 5 minutes. Turn off heat and stir in cheeses until they are completely melted. Stir in cauliflower and stir until fully coated in cheese sauce. Season with salt and pepper, and garnish with chives. Enjoy.
—
I always wondered what made grits taste so good with shrimp when you got them in a restaurant now I have a great recipe and have that ingredient that gives them that good flavor different from breakfast — chicken broth.
Cheesy Shrimp Grits
Directions
3 cups chicken broth
1 cup uncooked quick cooking grits
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsps. butter
2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
6 slices bacon, chopped
2 lbs. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
2 tsps. Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsps. chopped fresh parsley
6 green onions, chopped
2 garlic cloves, mulched
Directions
Bring chicken to a boil over medium-high heat: stir in grits, cook stirring occasionally 5 to 7 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in salt and next 3 ingredients. Set aside and keep warm.
Cook bacon in a large non-stick skillet over high heat 3 minutes or until crisp.
Remove bacon from the pan. Cook shrimp in the same pan over medium-high heat 3 minutes or until almost pink, stirring occasionally.
Add lemon juice and next 4 ingredients and cook 3 minutes more. Stir. Spoon grits onto individual small plates and top with shrimp mixture. Serve immediately.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
