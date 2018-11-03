Bennett: Cool cats

That I’m not fond of cold weather is an understatement. Seems like pre-winter has arrived full on, with only a very few days of autumn.
I finally broke down and turned on the heat in my house. The hope of a couple weeks of open windows is gone. I’m still in denial, and haven’t pulled down my warm clothes from the top of the closet.
About the only good thing I can say about cooler weather is that my kitties like to snuggle. The newest addition to the family has been with us since early July. In true kitten fashion, she is totally hyperactive and loves to frolic and play. And bite. And scratch.
Yikes! Research says that the best remedy for this is a companion kitten. If you’ve ever been around kittens, you’ve likely noticed that a great part of their play time is spent “fighting.” This is a natural activity for them, and having a solo kitten robs them of this play time.
The more time they spend with their littermates and mom, the more they are able to get it out of their system.
Adding another kitten is not an option for me. I would totally adopt every homeless cat on the planet, but in reality, four rescue babies have to be my limit.
Sophie was taken away from her mom and siblings at just about the six-week mark. This is the normal weaning time, and the accepted time for adoption. She was brought into my home with three other well-established, adult kitties.
She was a fierce newcomer, and never intimidated by her new, older housemates. She would growl at them at feeding time, and for whatever reason, they would defer to her, and wait their turn at the feeding station.
It has been really entertaining to watch them. She is feisty and wants to play with them. She will swat at them, pounce on their tails and hop on their backs in an attempt to engage them into play.
The older ones have simply tolerated her, and it’s hilarious when they turn and look at her with disdain like… “Be gone, piss ant!”
They are slowly starting to give her little crumbs of attention, and will sometimes give her a (play) swat or two, and will sometimes allow her to lie down beside them for a kitty snooze. That’s progress!
The cooler weather has caused all of them to be little snuggle-bunnies. I think cats spend 23 hours a day either sleeping or grooming themselves. Now they are spending more time snuggling with me, and with each other.
I just had a nice four-day weekend, and had huge plans to get things done. I’m blaming the cool weather and the snuggling kitties for the fact that it was a fairly nonproductive weekend, as far as projects and chores were concerned.
We watched lots of Hallmark movies, and took lots of naps. My little wild kitty is feeling the chill as well, and has spent hours snoozing on my chest, happy, content, and warm. And everyone knows, you can’t disturb a sleeping kitten.
As the weather continues to get cooler, remember your furry friends who may spend time outdoors, and make sure they have a warm place to sleep.
Bennett: Cool cats
