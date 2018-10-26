Football: Missed scoring opportunities cost Wildcats in 7-6 loss to Gainesville

Apalachee senior Cameron Hoffman gave the Wildcats the jolt they needed Friday night when he returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown with just under five minutes left, setting his team up to tie the game against Gainesville.
But Carlos Rodriguez’s extra-point attempt drifted off to the right, keeping it a one-point game, and the Red Elephants were able to come up with one more defensive stop and run the clock out for a key 7-6 region victory at R. Harold Harrison Stadium. The loss not only spoiled Senior Night for the Wildcats (3-6, 1-3 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA); it dealt their playoff hopes a significant blow.
On a night where both offenses struggled and the Wildcats managed just 11 yards of offense in the second half, Hoffman provided the spark when he fielded the ball at his 40, fought off a couple of Gainesville defenders and raced around the left end for the touchdown. But Rodriguez, who had been automatic throughout the year and played a big part in each of the Wildcats’ three wins, failed to connect on the point-after try, capping a disappointing night. Rodriguez also missed on a first-half field goal attempt and had two other field goal tries blocked. Apalachee also had a 28-yard second-half touchdown pass from Todd Jones to AJ Millbrooks wiped out by a late penalty.
“It’s about as disappointing as it gets,” Apalachee coach Tony Lotti said of the loss. “We left so many points on the field and you can’t win a ballgame that way. I’m proud of my kids’ effort. I’m proud that they kept fighting all the way to the end. The bottom line is we didn’t execute. We have several trips into the red zone and came away with nothing, and that’s frustrating.”
After the missed PAT, the Apalachee defense got a quick stop deep in Gainesville territory and got the ball at the Red Elephant 33-yard line following a short punt with 3:23 remaining. But a holding penalty and a sack backed Apalachee up, and AJ Millbrooks’ halfback pass on 4th-and-12 at the 35 fell incomplete, turning the ball back over to the Red Elephants with 1:47 left. Gainesville (2-7, 2-2) was able to pick up the first down it needed on the ensuing drive to run the clock out.
The Red Elephants took the opening kickoff of the game and moved the ball steadily down to the Apalachee 30 before turning the ball over on downs. The Wildcats were held to a three-and-out on their first drive but caught a break when Gainesville fumbled a punt at the Wildcat 49.
The Wildcats then worked the ball down to the Gainesville 22 with the help of a 28-yard run by Millbrooks on a misdirection handoff, but AJ Forbing’s pass was intercepted by Demarquez Brown at the 15 to snuff out the drive.
Apalachee immediately got the ball back with a golden opportunity when Alex Stephenson recovered a fumble at the Gainesville on the first snap of the Red Elephants’ next possession, but Rodriguez pulled his 22-yard field goal try to the right, keeping the game scoreless with 11:06 left in the second quarter.
The Wildcats had another shot at taking the lead a few minutes later when Hoffman returned a punt 20 yards to help set them up at the Gainesville 34. But the Red Elephants blocked a 25-yard attempt with 5:17 left in the half.
The second half started off disastrously for the Wildcats. Though the ball appeared to bounce off the ground, a Forbing pass was intercepted by Gainesville at the Wildcat 34. A few plays later, Red Elephant quarterback Gionni Williams connected with Walter Dixon for a 15-yard touchdown pass to give Gainesville a 7-0 lead with 8:58 left in the third.
Apalachee, which forced four turnovers on the night, got another huge defensive play when Tyson Wilson intercepted a Williams pass to give the Wildcats the ball at the Gainesville 34. The Wildcats appeared set to tie the game when Jones connected with Millbrooks on a 28-yarder, but while Gainesville was penalized for roughing the passer, Apalachee was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which wiped out the play. The Wildcats got the ball down to the 11, but the Red Elephants came up with another block to preserve the lead.
“One player doesn’t do what they’re supposed to do and it can cost you, and it showed all over the field for us tonight,” Lotti said. “You can’t go deep into their end as many times as we did and not score. Especially at the start of the game, we had our opportunities to jump on them early and couldn’t do it. The defense played their hearts out. Offensively, we just struggled up front.
“I hate it for my kids that we made the mistakes at the wrong time that cost us the game, but we’ve still got a lot we’re playing for next week.”
Apalachee now must beat Habersham Central in the regular season finale in Mt. Airy next week in order to have a shot at their first postseason berth since 2009. If the Wildcats beat the Raiders and Gainesville beats Lanier, the Wildcats would lock up the No. 4 seed, Gainesville would be second and Lanier would be third. Dacula defeated Lanier 23-0 on Friday to clinch the region title.
If the Wildcats win and Lanier beats Gainesville, there would be a three-way tie between the Wildcats, Raiders and Red Elephants for the final two spots. The tie would be broken using a “plus-12, minus-12” formula. Habersham beat Gainesville 49-32 earlier this season and is at plus-12 under the formula. Apalachee is at minus-1 and Gainesville is at minus-11.
Lotti said the winner of the tiebreaker would grab the third seed and the fourth seed would be determined by head-to-head result between the other two teams. Therefore, the Wildcats would need to beat Habersham by at least seven points to jump the Raiders and avoid losing a tiebreaker to Gainesville.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to go get a win,” Lotti said. “We’re making mistakes at the wrong time and we’ve got to go fix that quickly.”
G 0 0 7 0 — 7
A 0 0 0 6 — 6
G—Walter Dixon 15 pass from Gionni Williams (Jhaischion King kick)
A—Cameron Hoffman 60 punt return (kick failed)
