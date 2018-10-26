The air attack offense of Habersham Central had enough firepower Friday night to spoil Senior Night at W. Clair Harris Stadium for the Winder-Barrow High School Bulldoggs.
The Raiders used their effective passing game, mixed with a strong-enough ground attack, to take a 34-17 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA victory, eliminating the Bulldoggs from playoff contention. Winder-Barrow (2-7, 0-4 region) had strong performances from several players, including Aaron Bagley and Jamar Mack, but could not break through in region play.
“Their big plays hurt us,” said Bulldoggs coach Ed Dudley. “I am proud of our seniors and the effort they gave. It is just tough right now. We are appreciative of our fans, parents, band and cheerleaders for the support they continue to give us each week.”
Trailing 27-17 at halftime, WBHS received the second half kickoff but could not move the football and had to punt after three plays.
Habersham Central (5-4, 2-2) took over on its 19, after a solid punt by Harlin Brown, and also went three-and-out as the two defenses gained some traction after a high-scoring first half
The Bulldoggs began their next possession at their own 38. The drive never got on track after a false start call on first down and WBHS was forced to punt.
The Raiders took over at their 34-yard line and used a long run by quarterback Tre’ Luttrell to get into Bulldogg territory. The 59-yard run by the senior helped set up Habersham Central for another score as Luttrell connected with Donnie Curry on a 22-yard completion stretching its lead to 34-17.
Winder-Barrow had a chance to get back within two scores, taking over at the Raider 33-yard line after a fumble on a punt attempt, but two quarterback sacks and a personal foul call put the drive in jeopardy. Habersham Central was called for roughing the passer on a fourth-and-20 incompletion to keep the drive alive.
The Bulldoggs would then convert a fourth-and-17 on a run by Jhaydon Sullivan for another first down, but the WBHS drive finally ended after an interception in the end zone on a fourth-and-15 from the Raider 16-yard line.
Habersham Central is in strong postseason contention for coach Benji Harrison. The Raiders employ a passing offense, often using as many as five receivers. It is the same offense Harrison used effectively as offensive coordinator at Flowery Branch and head coach at Jackson County before moving further north to HCHS.
“Our defense really stepped up in the second half and made some great adjustments,” Harrison said. “Offensively, our line did a great job. Winder-Barrow is a very tough defensive team and has not given up many points this season.”
Habersham Central went three-and-out on the first offensive series of the game. WBHS took over at its own 43. The Bulldoggs converted a fourth-and-1 on a quarterback keeper by Sullivan and moved within the Raider 30-yard line before ultimately turning the football over on down after a failed fourth-and-14 conversion.
On its second possession of the half, Habersham put the first points of the game on the board on a 55-yard by Tracy Lowery. The drive covered 75 yards and was completed in just three plays with 6:09 remaining in the first quarter.
After forcing WBHS to go three-and-out, the Raiders moved from their own 35-yard line into the end zone for a 14-0 lead on a 9-yard pass from Luttrell to Dontarius Bailey at the 2:07 mark of the opening quarter.
Needing a score to stay track with Habersham, the WBHS offense began its third series on its 28 and reached the end zone on a 9-yard direct snap run by Bagley on the first play of the second quarter.
The drive was kept alive on a third pass from Sullivan to Brett Landis, putting the Bulldoggs at the Raider 9-yard line. Sullivan was nearly sacked on the play and the Habersham defense also just missed an interception.
The Raiders got a 46-yard pass from Luttrell to Luke Wilson to help put them in position for their third touchdown of the first half. Luttrell was perfect on his pass attempts on the drive and then used his feet for the final six yards and a 21-7 lead with 9:57 before halftime.
Once again needing a score to keep pace, the WBHS offense, led by the power running of Bagley and Jamar Mack, used a monster 13-play drive, all on the ground, to pull back within a touchdown. Mack fought in for the final yard with 4:05 before halftime.
Habersham continued to stay two steps and scores ahead by answering with a 30-yard pass from Luttrell to Bailey with just 2:26 before halftime. The point after kick was no good leaving the score and lead at 27-14.
Dudley’s team took over at its 34-yard-line and moved inside Raider territory, but stalled at the 43 with just over a minute left in the second quarter. Sensing a need to keep Habersham from regaining possession, Dudley called for a fake punt as Logan Cash took the snap and ran 10 yards for a first down.
The WBHS offense moved to the 17-yard line before Bryce Gunter made a 34-yard field goal as time expired on the first half.
Habersham Central hosts Apalachee next week while WBHS closes out the season at Dacula.
“We have one more game to play and we will do all we can to have success in it,” Dudley said.
For Harrison and Habersham Central, the playoffs are within range.
“This was a big win for us tonight,” Harrison said. “Winder has kept us out (of the playoffs) the last two years. We really needed Apalachee to defeat Gainesville but we will see how it all plays out after next week.”
A win against the Wildcats next week would likely give the Raiders the No. 3 seed for the first round of the state playoffs.
—
HC 14 13 7 0 — 34
WB 0 17 0 0 — 17
HC—Tracy Lowery 55 run (David Escamilla kick)
HC—Dontarius Bailey 9 pass from Tre’ Luttrell (Escamilla kick)
WB—Aaron Bagley 9 run (Bryce Gunter kick)
HC—Luttrell 6 run (Escamilla kick)
WB—Jamar Mack 1 run (Gunter kick)
HC—Bailey 30 pass from Luttrell (kick failed)
WB—Gunter 34 FG
HC—Donnie Curry 22 pass from Luttrell (Escamilla kick)
Football: Bulldoggs fall to Raiders 34-17 on Senior Night, eliminated from playoff contention
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry