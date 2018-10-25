Football: AHS could clinch playoff spot with win over Gainesville this week

The mood around the Apalachee football team with two regular-season games left is vastly different from what it has been at this stage of the season in recent years.
That’s because the Wildcats are in line for their first postseason berth since 2009. They can clinch a spot in the playoffs outright this week with a win at home against Gainesville and a Winder-Barrow loss to Habersham Central, which would avoid losing out on any potential three-way tie scenarios at the end of the season.
With wins against the Red Elephants this week and at Habersham Central next week, the Wildcats (3-5, 1-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) would finish third in the region standings in year one under head coach Tony Lotti. Bringing playoff football to Apalachee was one of Lotti’s top goals when he came over this year from West Hall, another program he helped transform into a perennial playoff contender.
“I think the good thing is, here we are and their last two games mean something,” said Lotti, whose Wildcats will host Gainesville at 7:30 p.m. Friday for what likely you want to be in. “I’m just anxious to see how we go out and practice this week.
“It’s always been about preparation for us. We’ve fallen short in a few games but I feel like the effort has always been there.”
The Wildcats will be trying this week to accomplish two things they haven’t so far. They’re 0-6 all-time against Gainesville and 0-4 against Red Elephants coach Heath Webb, who spent the four previous seasons at Winder-Barrow.
The Red Elephants (1-7, 1-2) are entering this matchup confident after picking their first win of the season last week, 20-7 against Winder-Barrow.
Lotti said that record can be a little deceptive.
The Red Elephants played a rigorous non-region schedule that included losses to 8-0 Mary Persons (42-0), 7-2 Jefferson (42-10) and 6-2 Flowery Branch (28-19).
They also had close losses against North Forysth (24-21) and Lambert (16-15).
“They’re a good team that’s been close a couple times and has been getting better,” Lotti said.
“Their running back is really good, probably one of the best in our region, based on what I’ve seen in the film we’ve been studying. The quarterback is a really good player who’s gotten better each week, and he plays behind a big offensive line.
“It’s going to be very important for us to be very disciplined and play with a lot of effort and execution.”
The Wildcats have been competitive in their last two games — region losses at Dacula (34-21) and Lanier (21-3) — but self-inflicted miscues have been their primary downfall. Last week, they trailed Lanier just 7-3 at halftime, but the Longhorns took advantage of a pair of blocked punts to pull away. Penalties at inopportune times also derailed a couple of drives offensively for Apalachee.
“We’ve got to do a better job of fixing the mental mistakes,” Lotti said.
“You look at the Lanier game, and we converted on a big third-down play, but we lined up on the wrong side and covered up the tight end. We’ve got to improve our focus.”
Lotti has continued to be impressed with the effort of his team, particularly his older players.
Senior AJ Millbrooks, who ran for 89 yards on 11 carries against the Longhorns, has also been a steady presence in the Apalachee secondary, and he stepped into the punter spot early in the season and consistently averaged close to 35 yards a kick.
“That’s not a natural position for him, but it’s a testament to the type of kid he is,” Lotti said of Millbrooks. “He’s doing everything I ask him to do and he’s done a great job with his punting. Even on those blocks last week, that wasn’t on him. He was reading them the right way.
“He’s been leading us all the way and that’s a result of how he carries himself on and off the field.”
Another veteran leader has been senior Alex Stephenson, who has given the Wildcats solid play at linebacker and has also logged a few carries in the offensive backfield. Stephenson made a huge play last week as Lanier returned the opening kickoff down inside the Apalachee 10-yard line, but Stephenson stripped the ball from the returner to give it to the Wildcats.
“I don’t feel like anybody is going easy on us, and Lanier is a really good team, but when we get effort like that, you’re always going to give yourself a chance,” Lotti said.
“This coaching staff really cares about these kids. We try to show them that every day and the kids are responding and playing very hard for them. At the end of the day, what I care about most is the relationship-building. Whether you win region and state championships or not, making sure they know we care about them and will be there for them years down the road if they need help, that’s what will last no matter what.”
