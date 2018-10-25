Football: Bulldoggs face must-win scenario against Habersham Central

The mission is pretty straightforward for the Winder-Barrow football team. The Bulldoggs need to beat Habersham Central and Dacula in their final two regular-season games and potentially get some more help in order to earn a fifth consecutive state playoff berth.
So if they want to be playing beyond next week, it will be important, Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley said, for the Bulldoggs to not dwell on the recent past.
“It’s a tall order to keep positive, especially for younger guys in a high school program,” said Dudley whose Bulldoggs will host Habersham Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday in what will likely be their final home game of the year, playoff berth or no playoff berth. “We’re really emphasizing the importance of being a team leader and not letting your team down. Instead of being sad and mad about last week, we’ve decided to take a counter-culture approach and go out and have a great week and see if we can get this thing turned around.
“It’s going to be senior night here and a very big game that we have to win. So this is definitely what we’re focused on right now.”
After battling Gainesville to a scoreless tie through three quarters last week, the Bulldoggs (2-6, GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) were outscored 20-7 in the fourth quarter and dropped their fourth straight game while the Red Elephants (1-7, 1-2) picked up their first win.
The road doesn’t get any smoother this week as the Bulldoggs will host an explosive Habersham Central squad (4-4, 1-2). The Raiders are coming off a 49-7 loss to Dacula last week. In other region action, they have a 38-10 loss to Lanier and a 49-32 win over Gainesville.
The last two matchups between the teams have been high-scoring affairs — the Bulldoggs won 35-28 in Winder in 2016 and 40-28 last year in Mt. Airy — and this year could be similar. While the Raiders have scored 28 or more points six times, they’ve also allowed 32 or more points six times.
Leading the way for Habersham’s offense is senior dual-threat quarterback Tre Luttrell, who the Bulldoggs’ defensive coaching staff is all too familiar with. As a junior at Gainesville last season, Luttrell passed for over 200 yards, ran for over 100 yards and accounted for four first-half touchdowns in leading the Red Elephants to a 38-16 win at W. Clair Harris Stadium.
Luttrell’s father, defensive coordinator Stan Luttrell, made the move from Gainesville to Benji Harrison’s staff at Habersham and Tre followed him to town. Luttrell has several talented receivers at his disposal with seniors Donovan Curry and Dontarius Bailey posing the top threats, while senior Tracey Lowery and sophomore Jackson Clouatre give the Raiders other options running the ball.
“It’s a dynamic offense,” Dudley said.
“I think everybody in north Georgia knows Tre’s a fine quarterback who’s an equally dangerous runner and passer. But they’ve also got great receivers on the perimeter, a very good backfield and a big offensive line, all things you don’t want to see.
“It should be a heck of a matchup between their offense and our defense, but the main thing is we’ve got to find a way to keep our defense off the field as much as possible. We’ve been hanging them out there to dry for too many snaps this year.”
Inconsistency on offense has plagued the Bulldoggs for much of the year, and penalties, turnovers and self-inflicted miscues have been thorns in their side. That was the case last week as Winder-Barrow, which ran only 30 offensive plays in the loss to Gainesville, was penalized more than a dozen times and committed four turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown to put the Red Elephants up 13-0.
“Too many turnovers, penalties and gaps in the kicking game. I think it’s going to be on my epitaph at this point,” Dudley joked.
“The main thing is we’ve got to find a way to quit shooting ourselves in the foot and go out and play a complete game.”
