After breezing through their GHSA Class AAAAAA first-round playoff matches Saturday, the Winder-Barrow and Apalachee volleyball teams probably couldn’t have gotten a much tougher draw for Wednesday’s second round.
The 10th-ranked Bulldoggs were scheduled to travel to Alpharetta High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to face the top-ranked Raiders, while the third-ranked Wildcats were set to entertain second-ranked Pope at 5 p.m.
“They’re the real deal,” Winder-Barrow coach David Rows said of Alpharetta (44-4), who he got to watch easily beat Sequoyah 3-0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-11) Saturday afternoon. “They’ve got a good line of outside hitters and strong middle hitters. They just make it look easy. They put points up in bunches, so we are going to have to play very clean defensively. They don’t give you any free balls. So we’re going to have to do a good job of getting our hands up to block and be ready to make some digs.”
The Bulldoggs (35-16), the No. 2 seed from Area 8, had little trouble dispatching of Area 5 No. 3 seed South Paulding on Saturday at Alpharetta with a 3-0 shutout (25-10, 25-22, 25-15).
“I think the second set, we got a little complacent, a little lazy and bored,” Rows said. “We didn’t play very well, but it was hard to get into a rhythm because there weren’t many rallies. We did what we needed to do. We wanted to make sure we could finish it off in three sets and we did.”
Rows is hopeful his team’s strength and size on the front line and size advantage over Sequoyah can help them slow Area 7 champion Alpharetta down some at the net.
And the Bulldoggs, having already faced a rigorous schedule this season, will enter the match confident.
“Our schedule was pretty difficult. We played more top-10 teams than the past two seasons combined,” Rows said. “We’ve played Apalachee six times. We’ve played Harrison, Hebron (Christian), Lakeview Academy and Mill Creek. We know those are all strong teams. And hopefully they’ve gotten us ready for a moment like this. We’re not going to go in there scared or intimidated.”
If the Bulldoggs pull off the upset, they’ll travel to either Drew or Greenbrier for the quarterfinals.
Apalachee, Pope
to do battle
The Area 8 champion Wildcats (53-3) were dominant from start to finish at home Saturday against Tri-Cities, notching a quick 3-0 shutout (25-6, 25-5, 25-10) and playing 12 players in the rout.
Nakia Hooks went 13-of-13 on serves with six aces, eight kills and eight assists. Katie Crocker was 17-of-17 with seven aces, Emily Crocker was 11-of-12 with five aces, four kills and 15 assists, and Ellie Alfonso went 8-of-9 with an ace and 10 kills. Kayla Vang went 6-of-7 with three aces, Olivia Swift was 2-of-2 with three kills and nine assists, and Logan Butchart was 1-of-2 with an ace and eight kills.
“The girls played really well,” Apalachee coach Joey Alfonso said. “We knew we needed to serve well, and they struggled (handling serves). We wanted to get the bench some playing time and playoff experience, and it helped that Pope didn’t get a chance to see us play live. We kept the hammer down on (Tri-Cities) throughout the match.”
The Wildcats will now turn their attention to the Area 7 No. 2 seed Greyhounds (36-9), who shut out defending state champion Harrison on Saturday at Apalachee (25-23, 25-21, 25-15). The two teams share some common opponents. Apalachee has beaten McIntosh and Hebron Christian this season, while Pope lost to those two teams. Regardless, Alfonso expects a difficult matchup.
“They do a lot of good things and are very well-balanced,” Alfonso said of the Greyhounds. “They didn’t serve extremely well against Harrison and I’m hoping that will be a trend that continues. We hope to be able to get some aces. We had 24 against Tri-Cities. Obviously, that’s not going to happen again, but if we can get four or five, and they serve a few in the net, that helps. Every little thing matters.”
Alfonso said he believes he and his assistant coaches have devised a solid strategy to have success, and now it will be up to the Wildcats to execute.
“The biggest thing,” he said, “is making them believe they can and deserve to win this. They’ve had a great year.”
If the Wildcats win, they will either travel to Area 2 top seed Glynn Academy for the quarterfinals (due to a GHSA universal bracket coin flip) or host Area 1 No. 2 seed Houston County on Saturday.
“We’ve just got to make it through Wednesday,” Alfonso said. “I’m just happy we showed up Saturday and did what we were supposed to do. After not making it past the first round with a tough draw last year, it was nice to go out there against a more favorable draw and let the girls have fun.
“But now we’re focused on the challenge in front of us.”
BCA loses in
quarterfinals
Meanwhile, in GISA action, Bethlehem Christian Academy saw its season come to an end Friday afternoon in the state quarterfinals at The Heritage School in Newnan.
The Knights (18-6), the No. 2 seed from Region 4, won their first-round match Friday morning with ease against Region 2 No. 3 seed St. Andrew’s School of Savannah (25-13, 25-14, 25-15) before dropping the quarterfinal match to Region 1 No. 1 seed Notre Dame Academy of Duluth, 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-20).
It was a disappointing finish for the Knights, who had beaten the Fighting Irish a week earlier in the regular-season finale 3-1 (25-19, 31-33, 25-13, 25-23).
The Knights will lose four seniors off this year’s team in Kaleigh Roseland, Olivia Morgan, Morgan Locklar and Laura Clifford.
Notre Dame went on to lose in the semifinals Saturday morning to Heritage, while Valwood beat Region 4 champion Augusta Prep. Heritage defeated Valwood in the finals Saturday afternoon.
