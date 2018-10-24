Three people filed lawsuits in federal court in Gainesville last week, challenging Statham’s right to ban them from public meetings and city property.
The lawsuits were filed Oct. 15.
Two of the three, Sondra Moore and Tony McDaniel, are seeking “preliminary and-or permanent injunctive relief” for their “notices of prohibited entry” that were issued in May.
A hearing on that injunction has been set for 1 p.m. Nov. 16, according to Zack Greenamyre one of their attorneys.
The other suit is by Catherine Corkren, who was banned at a Sept. 13 meeting. It also seeks damages and injunctive relief.
The criminal trespass notice to Moore and McDaniel was issued after the two walked on rights-of-way for the city’s sewer system.
The two maintain they were told by city officials, “including Mayor Robert Bridges,” that they “could return at any time.”
The two did return and were told by a Statham police officer “to leave the area, which they promptly did.” Officer John Wood told the two to leave the area, the suit says.
The suit adds, “(Moore and McDaniel) had no further contact with the area, but Statham Chief of Police Allan Johnston swore out warrants for the arrest (of the two) for trespass.”
The two say they returned to Hillman-Rainwater Park May 6 “for the purpose of gathering information ahead of the May 8, 2018, meeting of the water, sewer and public works subcommittee.”
See more in the Oct. 24 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Updated: Statham facing more federal lawsuits
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)