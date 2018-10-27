Terrell: The media is reshaping America

Life in America is not what it was.
And, it may very well never be the same again.
There is something very, very profoundly wrong today.
Noah Wall, who writes for “freedomworks.org” says, “The left is absolutely unhinged.”
In his reporting, he pointed out that a white substance was mailed to Sen. Ted Cruz’s campaign offices, members of the left have set automobiles as well as the American flag, they attempted to break down the doors to the Supreme Court of the United States, and they have called for violent attacks on supporters of President Donald Trump.
In addition, prior to some of the above criminal acts, a left supporter attacked a Republican softball practice, shooting House Republican Steve Scalise, Sen. Rand Paul was physically attacked at his home, and Republican Andy Harris was attacked in his office.
Comedienne Kathy Griffith was shown on screen holding a fake, bloody beheaded model of President Trump, Madonna has previously threatened to blow up or burn the White House, and California Rep. Maxine Waters called on Democrats and the left to intimidate, harass and physically confront Trump staff and supporters.
Conservative speaking engagements have been cancelled on college campuses, conservative speakers have been shouted down while attempting to give a speech, and high school kids wearing “Make America Great Again” T-shirts have been ordered to change their shirts if they wanted to remain on campuses.
Everyone of these instances have been carried as top news items on the primary news shows, including CNN, ABC, NBC and CBS. Their coverage has simply added fuel to the fire.
The left’s message seems to be dominating the media and airways.
Basic electronic media reporting is often no longer neutral. Opinions are no longer held to strict guidelines and placed on the Op-Ed pages of newspapers, or they are being reported as opinions of the host stations.
News stories from the left are now often opinionated from the first line, especially in the electronic media, and sometimes stories have even been identified as being “fake news.”
Social media has jumped right in and, generally, paired itself with the media television giants.
It has had a definite effect on the American process and way of thinking. In the past, politics seldom separated family members or neighbors. Politics was frequently argued but when the subject changed, neighbors went back to being friends, and brothers and sisters resumed their family relationships.
Many blame “extreme media bias” for the wedges and cracks we now see daily in our culture and society. The black clouds of “political agenda” have descended upon us at a time when we should be celebrating the country’s accomplishments of the past year-and-a-half.
Instead of celebrating economic growth, a revitalized military, the containment of ISIS, a tougher stance on trade and standing up to the Russian and Chinese bullies, we find ourselves in a very un-civil war here on the home front.
The left is dominating our media outlets, including television, radio, the internet and print media.
The political left has done very well in reaching the younger audience with their left, progressive slant on news and editorials. They are reaching millions of readers and listeners 24 hours a day using the newer social media platforms like FaceBook, YouTube, and Twitter.
Stations such as CNN, Buzzfeed, AJ+, TYT and Vox produce 90 to 450 million views every month. They have found a different way to market their position by using the media platforms that were non-existent 15 years ago and which now appeal more to the younger generations.
CNN also has a hold on a specific market as it is, of course, the international presenter for American News. Its broadcasts are seen world-wide and consequently the world shapes it view of America by what it sees on CNN.
AJ+ is a left wing news and current event station that is run by Al-Jazeera and TYT (The Young Turks) both push socialism and social justice activism.
VOX is a left wing media outlet run by a former Washington Post blogger and Howard Dean staffer.
Others include MSNBC, The Huffington Post, the New York Times, and National Public Radio.
The social media avenues, presenting text and video messaging, are being reviewed hourly by the younger generations; far different from the news delivery system to older generations of morning, lunch or evening news cycles.
No doubt there is an open war going on for today’s news markets. Election outcomes may very well depend on whose message is most believable.
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
