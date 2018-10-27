Buffington: Gubernatorial race part 2: Who is Stacey Abrams?

(Last week’s column was about gubernatorial candidate Republican Brian Kemp. This week’s focus in on Democrat Stacey Abrams.)
Stacey Abrams may be the most famous Georgia Democrat that many of her fellow Georgians don’t recognize. Although she is the underdog in this year’s race for governor, Abrams has become famous around the nation owing to intense media attention to her candidacy. From cable news to late night talk shows, Abrams seems to be all over television as the “darling” candidate to watch in 2018.
No wonder a lot is at stake in this race.
If Abrams were to upset Republican Brian Kemp in November, she would be the first female black woman elected as governor in the nation. (The polls are currently a dead heat.)
Perhaps even larger, if Abrams wins in Georgia, it could totally change the strategy and dynamics of the national Democratic Party for the 2020 presidential race. More about that later.
Abrams was born in Wisconsin while her mother was in graduate school there, but was raised in Mississippi and later in Georgia after her parents located to Atlanta to become Methodist ministers.
She graduated magna cum laude from Spelman College, got a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas and in 1999, a law degree from Yale Law School. (Abrams isn’t the only lawyer in her family; a sister is a federal judge in middle Georgia.)
She has worked as a tax attorney in Atlanta and owns several private businesses, including a financial services firm, a beverage company and a legal consulting firm. On the side, she writes romance novels that have won several awards.
But being an Ivy League geek and a romance novelist aren’t Abrams’ only contradictions. In politics, she has been a leader of the Democratic left, but also at times, has worked across the aisle with Republicans on some issues.
In 2006, Abrams was elected to a state legislative seat and quickly became known as a stickler for legal details in proposed legislation. In a recent Time magazine article, Abrams said that even Republican legislators would sometimes bring their bills for her to look over.
By 2010, Abrams was named the House minority leader.
Abrams is liberal — she supports increasing spending on education, expanding Medicaid, supports some gun control and questions the propriety of Confederate monuments.
But she has also worked across the political divide on several issues. She worked with Republican Gov. Nathan Deal on criminal justice reform legislation and with Republicans to stop cuts in the HOPE scholarship.
On the other hand, she’s also fought some Republican proposals. In 2011, Abrams’ analysis of a proposed hike in state cable TV taxes and a cut in state income taxes showed that most people would, in the end, actually pay more in taxes under the Republican plan. The legislation got killed due to her detailed analysis.
In 2012, Abrams also stopped a Republican effort to elect a House two-thirds “supermajority” after Republicans had redrawn state election maps in their favor.
Abrams recruited Democratic candidates, raised money and campaigned for them. In the end, her candidates won enough seats to stop the Republican supermajority.
While Abrams has had a modicum of political success in the state, her path to the Governor’s Mansion is an uphill battle despite what the polls are showing.
Abrams biggest problem may not be Kemp or even the Republican Party, but rather her own Democratic base. Getting Democrats out to vote is a huge problem; Democrats are notoriously fickle and unreliable in going to the polls.
On the national level, the left of the Democratic Party is moving even further to the left in a bid to energize its base and drive voter turnout. It has become more confrontational and abrasive in the past two years.
Abrams, however, hasn’t gone that route. In her speeches and television advertising, Abrams has taken a much lower-temperature approach, relying on a massive amount of grassroots organizing to drive Democratic turnout rather than heated, left-wing rhetoric.
If Abrams’ campaign proves to be successful, that model of less “flaming liberals” and using a more moderate tone could be adopted by Democrats nationally as the 2020 presidential election approaches.
Clearly, the key to the state’s race for governor lies with suburban voters, many of whom are independent, or only marginally interested in party affiliation.
Kemp is attempting to frighten those moderate voters by painting Abrams as being “too extreme.” For her part, Abrams is trying to paint Kemp as being “reckless” and seeking to undermine the democratic process by attempting to suppress voting among minorities.
Kemp has denied that charge, but a move last week may have given some energy to the voter suppression debate. In rural Louisville, Ga., 40 black senior citizens were ordered to get off a bus at the local county-run senior center that was taking them to an early voting location. The charter bus was sponsored by Black Voters Matter. Why the county didn’t let those adults go vote isn’t clear (the name on the bus shouldn’t have had anything to do with it.)
That situation, along with questionable absentee voting rejections in Gwinnett County and the state’s controversial “exact match” system, could give black voters more of a reason to turn out in this midterm election than ususal.
Here’s a possible twist: There is a third candidate in the race running as a Libertarian. It’s possible that because of that third-party candidate, neither Kemp nor Abrams will get a majority vote. If that happens, the race will go to a runoff in December, a situation that would favor Kemp.
One final unknown: What psychological role will President Trump play in the governor’s race? Trump’s endorsement of Kemp will undoubtedly bring out the hardcore Trumpite vote in the state for the Republican candidate.
But could a backlash against Trump, especially by white suburban female voters, drive those independent voters to Abrams?
My take: Kemp isn’t “reckless” as Abrams charges, nor is Abrams an “extremist” as Kemp charges. Both candidates are decent, intelligent, individuals, even if they disagree on political issues. Georgia won’t go to hell no matter which one gets elected.
For that, Georgians should be thankful.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
