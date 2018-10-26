Bridgeman: Member of a mob, apparently

Imagine my surprise last week when I learned I am part of a mob. That’s according to Donald Trump.
It is despite not protesting, not heckling, not holding signs. I was more of a protester in the 1960s when Lyndon Johnson thought he should send me to Asia to kill people.
I suppose I’m in that mob because I can’t remember Trump ever saying anything that makes any sense and that doesn’t often contradict himself in the same paragraph.
Someone like that deserves little attention and less credibility. He gets any — attention or credibility — because we elected him president.
Just this morning, I read that he opposed the waste disposal plan for Yucca Mountain in Nevada, but he has signed off on two budgets that included funding for its operation.
That likely is not a burning issue for voters outside of Nevada or, perhaps, nuclear communities. But I spent two tours at The Oak Ridger, which then was a real newspaper in east Tennessee and covered the nuclear industry. The Department of Energy had the job of deciding what to do with nuclear waste. A thankless task. Yucca Mountain was the answer in the mid-1980s.
Except for the county that includes the mountain, and which is likely the recipient of a large mountain of federal dollars if it ever operates, Nevada has opposed the idea for more than 30 years. For most of that time, Sen. Harry Reid protected the state from the horrors of nuclear waste. My suspicion is that Trump did not know his budgets included money for the waste operations — and likely does not care since it neither profits nor affects him.
That is only one small example of the man’s unwillingness or inability to think logically.
Much larger issues are similar. He announced this weekend that in one hour, he could sit down with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and agree on immigration. Sure, he could.
I’m a lot more concerned with the spineless Republican Party that I used to admire. I bought the party’s concern about debt and deficits (Trump likely doesn’t know the difference). I agreed with the basic premise — live within your means.
The Trumpified GOP no longer cares about that.
We somehow have to recognize the emptiness that comes out of Trump’s mouth and take note of it. But we should be careful not to take him seriously because he is not.
Rather, his words are mostly air, seldom make much sense and almost never have any thought process behind them.
We should take seriously his policy moves — the regulatory changes, judicial appointments, budgetary and environmental actions.
He likes to talk about “beautiful, clean coal.” I have been in a coal mine. It is neither beautiful or clean.
I covered for a few years a concept by the Koppers Corp. that would have produced “clean” coal. The company proposed to build a prototype plant near the Clinch River in Anderson and Roane counties, Tennessee, that would develop a process to “clean” coal. That was in the early 1980s. It’s still a fantasy.
Trump is good with fantasies. He calls it useful hyperbole. That’s another word for lying.
He’s making up the mob, too. It’s generally a Trump mob, angry about people different from them.
About the only characteristic I share with that group is a skin color. I’m rather pale as the vast majority of his supporters are.
The last words of the Pledge of Allegiance are “with justice and liberty for all.” I think about those nearly every time I say it — and I usually say it a couple of times a week between government meetings and civic clubs.
I doubt Trump knows those words. I’m certain he has no devotion to them.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet Newspapers. Send email to ron@mainstreetnews.com.
