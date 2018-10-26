Thompson: There is no rock bottom to this lunacy

As the world continued to await answers on the apparent torture and murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, and the Trump administration continued to wear kiddie gloves in dealing with Saudi Arabia over its apparent involvement in the killing, President Trump took to a stage in Montana last Thursday and professed his love for a man who physically attacked a journalist last year.
Speaking at a rally for Republican Matt Rosendale, who is seeking to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, Trump lavished praise on Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte, who, during a special-election campaign last year, body-slammed and punched a reporter from The Guardian who was attempting to ask him about the GOP healthcare bill that was going through Congress.
Gianforte, who won that special election and should win his re-election battle this year, subsequently pled guilty to the unprovoked attack and received a deferred sentence that included a fine, community service and anger-management classes. He also pledged money to the Committee to Protect Journalists in order for the reporter to not sue him.
Gianforte, who lied about the attack before eyewitnesses and audio implicated him, has since expressed remorse about his thuggish behavior, but Trump, like a WWE fan might gush over his or her favorite wrestler, reveled in it.
“By the way, never wrestle him. Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of — he’s my guy,” Trump said as he demonstrated the move.
The U.S. editor of the Guardian responded with a condemnation, saying Trump’s statement “runs the risk of inviting other assaults on journalists both here and across the world where they often face far greater threats.
“We hope decent people will denounce these comments and that the president will see fit to apologize for them.”
I agree with that assessment, but are you kidding me? Apologize? When has he ever apologized for anything? If you keep waiting for a rock bottom with this guy, there isn’t one. And did you see the laughter and cheers from the supporters standing behind him? Did you see the glee in their faces as he droned on? I covered his South Carolina rallies in late 2015 and early 2016, before most Americans thought he had a realistic chance at being elected, and was uncomfortable at sitting in the media pit and being booed and shouted at by strangers then. I can only imagine what it’s like now for the press, almost two years into his presidency.
It’s fascinating that at the same rally Trump coined his latest campaign phrase — “Democrats create mobs; Republicans create jobs” — these people ate it up and cheered wildly, but didn’t bat an eyelash when he celebrated a physical assault of a journalist exercising a First Amendment right.
So many of these people, who would fashion themselves as part of the “civility police,” undoubtedly cried into their cereal when hearing about how Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters foolishly encouraged her supporters to heckle Republican politicians and their families in restaurants and public spaces. Yet if you asked them about Congressman Gianforte body-slamming a reporter who asked him a legitimate policy question, they’d tell you, “Well, he probably deserved to get his @$$ kicked.”
I don’t know how many of these people have heard the name Jamal Khashoggi, but Trump’s constant degradation of the media is important context in this administration’s seeming indifference toward Khashoggi’s fate.
For more depravity, look to The Washington Post’s report that some of Trump’s henchmen in Congress and across right-wing news outlets are engaging in a smear campaign of Khashoggi, who had written about the need for a free press in the Arab world and been critical of the Saudi Royal Family. They are attempting to cast his as a radical Islamist, no matter how many facts have to be distorted and no how many of their constituents and audience members have to be gas-lighted, in the service of protecting Trump.
Protect him from what? We don’t know for sure yet. But when you consider his past business ties with the Saudis; when you consider his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s relationship with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is strongly believed to be complicit in, if not the mastermind of, the murder; when you consider that the Crown Prince’s adviser, George Nader, has been granted immunity to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into U.S. election interference by Russia, with the possible support of other nations, we start to get a sense of what direction this is heading in.
As Post columnist Karen Tumulty writes: “As horrifying as Gianforte’s behavior was, there is of course no comparison to torture and murder, which is what is now believed to have happened to Khashoggi. But Trump’s point could hardly have been clearer: Journalists deserve no protection, much less respect for their role in protecting the functioning of democracy.”
And people are going to have to decide for themselves on Nov. 6 whether that’s a point to be celebrated and cheered in this country. While Trump is not on the ballot, they’re going to have to decide whether they will support politicians who strap in beside him or sit idly by in the back as he continues to fly us down a bottomless tunnel.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
