Bridges: Thankful for family support and for reader comments

Fall temperatures have finally arrived, and with them come a peace of mind which only happens this time of the year.
Summer held on longer than usual, but the arrival of fall eventually does happen each year. The cooler temperatures seem to give us a renewed sense of energy for everything in our lives.
Fall has always seemed an ideal time to pause and to be appreciative for what we have been blessed with in life. It’s human nature to focus on the negative when, in reality, we have plenty to be appreciative of. Thanksgiving is still a month away but we should never let the calendar dictate when we should give thanks.
With that in mind, I’m thankful today for:
•a supportive family which has always stood by me throughout my 47 years. This will always be at the top of any “thankful” list I compile.
•the comments from readers who enjoyed a column. I even appreciate the comments from those who said they disagreed. The great thing about our country is that we can disagree, even though it seems that is too often forgotten.
•firemen, paramedics and all emergency service workers.
•the fact that so many Georgians have rallied to help our neighbors in the southern part of the state following the most recent hurricane.
•college athletes who compete at one of the service academies.
You always have my highest level of respect. This past weekend we got to see wins on the football field by Army and Air Force.
•the enjoyment I still get from covering high school athletics and watching young people compete as a team.
•the times today when I get up out of the chair and my knees and back don’t ache too much.
•Saturday mornings this time of year at 9 a.m. when “College Football Gameday” airs for another week.
•the spring and summer seasons like this year when rain was enough to keep my yard looking nice.
•a peaceful evening watching a favorite television or movie as the sun begins to fade away for another day.
•the fact I have never lost one cent betting on any sporting event or even had the slightest desire to make a wager.
•the years when all college football programs had an actual printed media guide.
•the dreams we all have of just what we would do and might do if we won a billion-dollar lottery.
•the power of music or even one song which can magically transport you back in time.
•a worn-out pair of sneakers which still feel comfortable despite being very worn out.
•the sight of pumpkins, hay bales, fall flowers and other fall decorations as we continue into the month of October.
•a Sunday afternoon nap which have become very rare these days since I typically work in Sundays.
•the colors of fall when red, orange, yellow and brown seem to blaze as bright as the sun on a clear day.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
