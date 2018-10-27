Jacks: Favorite Italian recipes

I do believe it’s officially fall. The weather has been rather cool in the mornings, but has warmed up nicely in the afternoons. I don’t look forward to cold weather at all. I am not a cold weather person. If I have to wear more than a sweatshirt, it’s too cold.
I was asked to share some of my favorite Italian recipes with you. I have a few to choose from, so I chose my favorite ones that I like to cook for friends. Homemade is always better than most of what you can buy elsewhere. Many just don’t like to go through the trouble of making it.
Homemade
Manicotti
Ingredients
Crepe noodles:
1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup milk
3 large eggs
1/2 tsp. salt
Filling:
1 1/2 lbs. Ricotta cheese
1/4 cup grated Romano cheese
1 large egg
1 Tbsp. minced, fresh parsley or 1 tsp. dried parsley flakes
1 jar (26 ounces) meatless spaghetti sauce
Grated Romano cheese optional
Directions:
Place flour in a bowl; whisk in milk, eggs and salt until smooth. Heat a lightly greased 8-inch skillet. Pour about 2 Tbsps. batter into the center of skillet. Spread into a 5-inch circle. Cook over medium heat until set. DO NOT brown or turn. Repeat with remaining batter making 18 crepes. Use wax paper to lay each crepe keeping each separated with the wax paper between them. Set aside.
For filling: Combine cheeses, eggs and parsley. Spoon 3-4 tsps. down the center of each crepe, roll up. Pour half of the spaghetti sauce into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Place crepes seam side down, over sauce. Pour remaining sauce over top. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Uncover and bake 20 minutes longer or until heated through. Sprinkle with Romano cheese if desired.
I can’t think of a better combination than Italian food mixed with seafood, especially shrimp. Shrimp is probably one of my most favorite foods no matter how it is cooked. I always cook more than the recipe asked for just because I love shrimp.
Shrimp Scampi
Ingredients
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1/4 cup olive oil
1 lb. uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/4 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup bread crumbs
1/4 cup minced fresh parsley
Hot cooked angel hair pasta
Directions
In a 10-inch oven-proof skillet sauté garlic in butter and oil until fragrant. Add the shrimp, lemon juice, pepper and oregano; cook and stir until shrimp turns pink. Sprinkle with cheese, bread crumbs and parsley. Broil six inches from heat source for 2-3 minutes or until topping is golden brown. Serve over angel hair pasta.
Making an Italian dish with chicken is another of my favorites. I love experimenting with dishes with chicken because it is so easy to cook with. This is probably my favorite dish with chicken.
Bruschetta Chicken
Ingredients
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup egg substitute
4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup dry bread crumbs
1 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped
3 Tbsps. olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
Directions
Place flour and egg substitute in separate shallow bowls. Dip chicken in flour then in egg substitute. Place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. In a small bowl mix cheese, bread crumbs and butter, sprinkle over chicken. Loosely cover baking dish with foil. Bake for 20 minutes. Uncover. Bake 5-10 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 165 degrees. Meanwhile in a small bowl toss tomatoes with the remaining ingredients. Spoon over chicken; bake 3-5 minutes or until tomato mixture is heated through.
A little twist to just regular spaghetti is baked spaghetti. It’s got added ingredients that give it a little better flavor than just plain spaghetti does.
Baked Spaghetti
Ingredients
1 pkg. (16 ounces) spaghetti
1 lb. ground beef
1 medium onion, chopped
1 jar (24 ounces) meatless spaghetti sauce
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
2 large eggs
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
5 Tbsps. Butter, melted
2 cups cottage cheese
4 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
Directions
Cook spaghetti according to package directions. Meanwhile in a large skillet cook beef and onion over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Stir in spaghetti sauce and seasoned salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, Parmesan cheese and butter. Drain spaghetti, Add to egg mixture and toss to coat. Place half of the spaghetti mixture in a greased 13x9-inch or 3-quart baking dish, top with half of the cottage cheese, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes. Uncover. Bake until cheese is melted, 20-30 minutes longer.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
