Bennett: Baby, it’s getting colder outside

There are some folks who just never seem satisfied.
Where the weather is concerned, I fall into that category. I don’t like cold weather. I don’t like hot weather. If I’m lucky, there will be a week or two of perfect (for me) weather in the spring, and another week or two in the fall.
The rest of the time finds me longing for those few perfect days. We had a long summer, with higher-than-normal temps late into the season. I was so looking forward to some mild days this month to sleep with the windows open, with maybe the need for a light blanket before morning.
Even though I don’t like our hot and humid summer temperatures, I was kind of hoping that my trip to Arizona would allow me to experience that “dry heat” that we hear so much about.
The week before my visit, they had temps between 100 and 110. I knew most of my time would be spent indoors, so I wasn’t very worried about being too hot. Arizona’s Mother Nature must not want me to experience that. When I went out last year, it was quite cool, and we had to navigate the snowy roads when we traveled north to the Grand Canyon. My visit this year found cooler temps as well, and one morning while having coffee on the patio, it was a chilly 59 degrees! The lack of humidity was quite noticeable, though, and I could tell a difference in my skin, as well as a constant thirst.
After Hurricane Michael blew through Georgia, things cooled down significantly, and I arrived home to nicer weather than I left. Just a slight nip in the morning air on the way to work and beautiful afternoons. I was just about ready to throw open the windows when the cold (to me) front came through this weekend. I scrambled to find a long-sleeved shirt to wear on Saturday that wasn’t too hot, but enough to cover my arms. I spent all day Sunday in winter jammies, wrapped in a blanket. I’m just not ready for this.
Speaking of Hurricane Michael, I’m really disappointed at how the news media has abandoned coverage of the disaster. I guess this particular disaster hit a little closer to home with me, since I have a dear friend who lives in Panama City. The city, not the beach. Many of us have vacationed at PCB over the years and have enjoyed the beauty of the Emerald Coast. Until visiting my friend, I had never been into the town of Panama City. We visited the downtown area often, eating at some lovely restaurants and enjoying the art gallery of local watercolorist, Paul Brent. I worried for days about her, knowing that she stayed in the city but evacuated to a shelter. I finally heard from her family that she was safe, but still in the shelter.
A week (eternity) later, I finally received a short text from her letting me know she was okay, but her words: “You wouldn’t even recognize PC now” just broke my heart. I read a post on FB describing the abysmal conditions that still remain, and will remain for quite some time.
How quickly we forget the suffering of our neighbors, as the media moves on to other “news.” Please keep these folks in your thoughts and prayers as they continue to struggle to obtain even the most basic of human needs, and the challenges of rebuilding their lives and their town.
While we are praying for those along the coast, let us also remember those neighbors in our own state whose crops were devastated by the hurricane. Some of these farmers will never be able to recover their losses, and the pecan trees that were lost will take decades to replace.
All that said, I realize that my complaints about the weather are petty. It doesn’t change the fact that I don’t like cold weather, but I do realize how blessed I am to have an intact home, electricity to heat my home and fuel for my car that enables me to drive to work, in a building that still stands.
While I may grumble about the chill and the coming cold, I’ll keep it in perspective, and just add another blanket or wear warmer clothing.
On a happier note, here’s a quick shout out to the Winder-Barrow Marching Bulldogg Band for another superior performance at their second competition this past Saturday! Yay Band! Only one more chance to watch the Doggs play at home!
Come out this Friday night to support the team and the band as we host Habersham Central. Yours truly will be frying up some Oreos (inside the warm concession stand)!
Wishing you all a happy and blessed week!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
