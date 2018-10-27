Almand: Money is no object

Nobody won the lottery last week, but not from a lack of trying. I even surrendered to the allure of the prize (bought two tickets), knowing full well the chance for success was stacked heavily against me, with the probabilities of winning the jackpot at 1:302,575,350. The Tuesday drawing was for $1.6 billion.
Those odds will be going up but the lines at the local gas station will only increase.
Will you be buying more tickets in the coming days?
If you do, what if you woke up Wednesday morning, clicked on your local news channel and saw the numbers you picked last week staring back at you in black and white? The realization would slowly take hold you had just won close to a billion dollars (after taxes of course)!
Picture not having to worry about your bills ever again!
Your kids and grandkids would be assured of going to any college they wanted.
And, if they didn’t quite have the grades, your backup plan would be to buy a building in your name for said college. Your financial security would never be an issue. What would then become your new priorities?
Dangerous territory
Maybe life has thrown you some curves along the way. Don’t know what issues you were dealing with at work or life in general. Have you been satisfied or, were changes what you were looking for. Regardless of your situation, any and all pressure points financially related have just evaporated. So, now you are on easy street, right? Not so fast. Be aware temptation looms ominously in front of you. There are “thorns among the roses.” While you now have been handed a whole new set of life parameters, how you handle them going forward will impact you positively or negatively.
One danger would be to forget who you are and think you are now someone else. Don’t get too cocky, too full of yourself.
Don’t come across as someone who now is “special.”
Be grateful for your serendipitous moment.
Another danger would be you stop living and become like the characters on Downton Abbey, a TV series from several years ago.
Privileged. Pampered. No drive. No incentive. In a word...life without a purpose!
The far better perspective would be to take the reins and go forth with a vengeance!
Build on your good fortune.
Do what you have always wanted to do. Strive. Achieve. Leave a legacy.
Use your common sense
One of the statistics from my July column, “You’ve Got to Earn It,” was “Whether they win $500 million or $1 million, about 70 percent of lotto winners lose or spend all their money in five years or less.” The amount of money we are talking about would seem impossible to ever squander completely, but it still doesn’t give you license to abandon your focus.
As it relates to setting up your winnings going forward, give yourself several months before you make a decision.
I would recommend interviewing two or three (or four) financial planners who work off a flat fee, not commission-based (my opinion). The money ain’t going anywhere.
Keep invested in your portfolio. Don’t sit back and let whoever you hire manage your money without your constant involvement.
You should know the ins and outs of your financial empire. Heck, take a couple of courses on finance to sharper your skills.
Also, look to give back to your community, using both your time as well as your resources to benefit in areas you believe in.
This would be an excellent way to help be more involved and keep you grounded.
Priorities change
Life going forward has now changed dramatically. Barriers on many fronts have completely vanished. After all, your financial resources will now outlive your lifespan.
You would want to do everything in your power to “live long and prosper.”
I believe it would begin to dawn on you that the quality of your physical health should take center stage. Have you hear the adage: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Protect your primary asset
Use some of this recently acquired treasure to invest in yourself. Start with a complete physical to establish your baseline of fitness, something you should continue to do every year. Next, hire a nutritionist to help educate you and your family about what quality foods you should put in your body. You are what you eat.
Start an exercise program. You have two choices. Work out at home or join a gym.
Normally, working out at the gym would give you more ways to get in shape but, with your newfound wealth, any equipment is just a phone call away.
Interview two or three personal trainers. You need a plan and that is what a trainer provides.
Select the one in which you have the most confidence and then, get started.
Not only would cost not be an issue, but now, time restraints will no longer be an excuse.
Back to reality
Obviously, the odds of winning the lottery are very long. It’s right up there with being struck by lightning. In fact, statistically, the lightning strike is more likely to occur.
But, let me ask you this. If your physical well-being is going to become meaningful once you have attained financial independence, doesn’t logic dictate it should be just as meaningful right now?
Why would you continue to put off taking care of what is so integral to your long-term success and happiness?
The focal point of my column has always emphasized how taking care of your primary asset is paramount.
Once you start addressing your total health, you will elevate all aspects of your life, which will, in turn, enable you to reach your goals much sooner.
You will start to rediscover yourself and, ultimately, begin to feel like you may have just won the lottery.
Good luck and good health!
