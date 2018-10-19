Football: Gainesville picks up first win of year over Winder-Barrow, 20-7

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville broke open a penalty-plagued, defensive slugfest Friday with a flurry of fourth-quarter points, downing visiting Winder-Barrow 20-7.
The Bulldoggs dropped to 2-6 and 0-3 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA play, while the Red Elephants (1-7, 1-2) picked up their first win of the season.
“It was definitely a defensive struggle,” said Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley. “We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds and penalties and mistakes that cost us. Credit to Gainesville for hanging in there and playing well.”
Neither team managed to score until 8:26 to go in the game, when Gainesville quarterback Gionni Williams ran the ball in from five yards out. That score was set up by personal foul and unsportsmanlike penalties by Winder.
The Elephants quickly pulled ahead 13-0 just 13 seconds later on a scoop and score when Jhaydon Sullivan was sacked and fumbled the ball.
But Winder wasn’t done. The Bulldoggs marched quickly down the field with Jamar Mack breaking big runs and then carrying the ball in from 10 yards out with 6:39 left.
“I really thought we were getting the offense going,” said Dudley. “I thought we had gotten back in the game. We decided to kick off deep. Probably should have tried the onside right there. And in the end it just kind of fell apart on us.”
Gainesville responded to Winder’s score with a quick drive downfield. Williams connected with DJ Miller for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 6:00 left for the final points of the night.
Gainesville faked a punt on its opening possession and drove for a 12-yard touchdown by Dez Brown, but a holding call wiped out the score. And Winder soon took over on downs.
But Winder also struggled to move the chains, and often moved backwards due to penalties.
The Bulldoggs’ first-half highlight came when Logan Cash rushed Williams and crushed the quarterback from behind, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Daniel Pineda on the Gainesville 24 with 2:38 to go in the first quarter. But Winder couldn’t move the ball and failed to connect on a 41-yard field goal.
