Softball: Allatoona sweeps Wildcats in pair of tight second-round games

The Allatoona High School softball team has established itself in recent years as a perennial Elite Eight presence.
Hosting the Buccaneers on Wednesday in the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs with a trip to Columbus on the line, the Apalachee Wildcats gave the visitors almost all they could handle. But behind a pair of strong pitching performances from senior Melanie Bennett, the Buccaneers knocked off Apalachee 3-1 in eight innings in the series opener and then held off a late Wildcat surge in game two for a 4-3 win to complete the sweep.
Allatoona (25-6), the No. 3 seed from Region 6 last year’s state runner-up, advances to the quarterfinals for the fourth time in five years. The Region 8 champion Wildcats finished a banner year at 20-10 under second-year head coach Jessica Sinclair.
“They’re region champs for the second time in school history and I just couldn’t be prouder of them,” said Sinclair as she wiped away tears after addressing her team following the series loss. “They laid it out on the line tonight. They didn’t roll over or lie down; they fought to the very last out, and that’s all I can ask of them.
“That’s a very good Allatoona team. We knew it was going to be a tough series and we gave them two really good games.”
The pivotal first game Wednesday was a classic pitchers’ duel between Bennett and Apalachee sophomore Emily Hodnett, both of whom entered the series with ERAs just over 1.00.
The Wildcats drew first blood in the bottom of the third when Alexis Griffith led off with an infield hit, took second on a passed ball, moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch.
The Buccaneers evened the score in the fifth on a two-out RBI single by Nicolle Nysted.
Both teams threatened to score in the sixth but couldn’t break the tie. Allatoona got back-to-back singles to start the top of the frame, but Bennett lined into a double play and Hodnett got Rylee Reeves to ground out to end the threat. The Wildcats got back-to-back two-out singles from first baseman Nicole Trammell and catcher Madyson Coe in the bottom of the inning, but Bennett got Cara Knight to ground out to send the game to the seventh.
Allatoona threatened again in the seventh. Daisy Hess hit a two-out double, and then Nysted hit a ground ball in the hole at short that glanced off the glove of Griffith. Hess was waved around third toward home, but a strong throw from Wildcat left fielder Kensley Kraus cut her down at the plate to keep the game tied.
The Buccaneers finally broke through in the eighth when Kaitlin Isley led off with a double, moved to third on a passed ball and then slid in safely at home ahead of Trammell’s throw from first on a ground ball by Emma Bailey to make it 2-1. An RBI single by Bennett later in the inning padded the lead, and Bailey set the Wildcats down in order in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the win.
Apalachee struck first again in game two when S’Niyah Stinson’s double down the third-base line in the top of the second plated Makayla Tatum to give the Wildcats an early lead. But the Buccaneers grabbed the lead in the third. A double by Nysted tied the game and Hess scored on a passed ball to make it 2-1. With Hodnett beginning to tire, the Wildcats went to their bullpen with senior Lauren Middlebrooks, and Middlebrooks worked out of a jam to keep it a one-run game.
The Buccaneers took advantage of three Apalachee errors in the fourth to extend their lead to 3-1 in the fourth, and an RBI double by Payton O’Connor in the fifth made it 4-1.
The Wildcats staged a rally in the sixth. Senior second baseman Madison Hubler, who had been quiet at the plate all day, jumped on the first pitch of the inning from Bennett and launched a deep home run to left, her first-ever round-tripper in what turned out to be her final high school at bat. Grace Hedges followed with a walk and then hustled her way all the way to third on a sacrifice bunt by Trammell. Coe’s RBI single made it 4-3 before Bennett got a pop-out and a strikeout to end the inning.
The Wildcats benefitted from more defensive heroics to keep it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth when Stinson fielded a single to right and threw a perfect relay to Trammell, who got it to Coe to put the tag on the Allatoona runner and end the threat.
But Bennett worked a perfect seventh, striking out Hodnett to end the game and send the Buccaneers to Columbus.
In 15 innings of work between the two games, Bennett allowed just four runs (two earned) on 11 hits with only one walk and 20 strikeouts.
“(Bennett is) a good pitcher and they’re definitely a solid team,” Sinclair said. “But, you know, I was proud of our offense. We were able to make some things happen and strung together some good at bats against of the best pitchers we’ve seen all year. It’s a testament to how hard these girls have worked and how much work they’ve put in outside of the games.”
Hodnett, who finished the year 18-7, worked 10 1/3 innings between the two games, allowing five runs (three earned), on 16 hits with just two walks and five strikeouts. Middlebrooks went 3 2/3 innings, and both her runs were unearned.
“She’s always been ready go all season,” Sinclair said of the senior. “We’ve been lucky enough to not have to go to the bullpen as much, but whenever we needed to, she was there.”
While there was some dejection in the aftermath of coming up on the losing end of a hard-fought series, Sinclair was ready to leave the field Wednesday night knowing her program had taken a significant step forward this year.
The Wildcats will bring back some key pieces next year, including Hodnett, Coe, Griffith at short, Kraus, Stinson and Destiny Sexton at third. But they’ll also be losing six seniors, including four starters. Gone will be Trammell, Hedges, Hubler, Knight, Middlebrooks and Madison Walters.
“This senior class has been the backbone of this team for so long,” Sinclair said. “They’ve led this team and been great examples every day to the underclassmen.
“So we’re going to have some big shoes to fill.”
—
Game 1
ALLA 000 010 02 — 3 13 1
APAL 001 000 00 — 1 6 0
Game 2
APAL 010 002 0 — 3 5 7
ALLA 002 110 X — 4 7 1
