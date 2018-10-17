Renshaw finalist for South Carolina job

Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw was named last week as one of three finalists for the top administrator job in Oconee County, S.C.
Oconee County is similar in size to Barrow County with an estimated population of 77,270 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The county seat is Walhalla.
The Oconee County Council was scheduled to have its next regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The council was scheduled to hold a closed session where it was set to discuss the county administrator position. It was not clear Tuesday night whether a decision would be made.
Attempts to reach Renshaw Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.
The council met Oct. 9 and announced Renshaw as one of the finalists. The other two, both of South Carolina, are Berkeley County deputy supervisor Les Blankenship and Laurens County administrator Jon Caime.
Renshaw was one of five finalists this summer for the top job in Green Cove Springs, Fla., near Jacksonville, but did not get the job.
Renshaw has been with Barrow County since May 2016, when he came over from Camden, N.C. He was previously the city manager in Grantville, southwest of Atlanta.
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners has its next scheduled meeting Tuesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m.
Check back for updates.
