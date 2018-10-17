Updated: School system seeks views on 3 proposed ‘19-20 calendars

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Updated: 6 hours ago
Comment (1)
Barrow County schools are requesting public reviews on three draft calendars for the 2019-20 school year.
The calendars provide the same holiday period for Christmas and New Year’s, Dec. 23-Jan. 3 for students.
The differences are in the starting dates and the fall and Thanksgiving breaks.
All three calendars end school within a day of each other, May 20 or 21. Graduation is set for May 20-22, depending on the calendar.
Option A would start school Aug. 1; Option B Aug. 12; and Option C Aug. 5. Teachers would have 14 planning days for Option A and B choices and 12 for Option C.
Option B would have one day for fall break, plus a teacher day so students would be off two days. The Thanksgiving holiday would be three days, Nov. 27-29, with this choice.
Options A and C would have a full week at Thanksgiving, but Option B would have three days for fall break, Oct. 9-11 plus a teacher work day, Oct. 14.
All three alternatives would have only President’s Day for a winter break.
An online survey is available to offer opinions. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BCSS-calendar201920.
The survey will be available Oct. 15-26. A report on the results is expected to be made to the Board of Education at its work session Oct. 30.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
#1 Hostgator coupon on 10/18/18 at 06:34 AM [Reply]
Glad to chat your blog, I seem to be ahead to more certain articles and I think we all hope to thank so many good articles, blog like to share with us.
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.