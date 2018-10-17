Updated: City of Winder health insurance rates to increase

Wednesday, October 17. 2018
Through a new provider, Cigna, the City of Winder will pay roughly $1.85 million for employee medical insurance in calendar year 2019.
That’s an increase of $177,000 over 2018, which represents a 10.6-percent hike in premiums, but is less than the 14.3-percent increase the city would have been looking at with a renewal under BlueCross BlueShield.
The Winder City Council approved the city’s 2019 employee medical/dental benefits plan with ShawHankins during a called meeting Tuesday. Vision coverage will be available but employees will cover 100 percent of the costs. The city will continue to provide life insurance as well as short-term and long-term disability coverage.
According to city documents, under a Cigna family “wellness” plan, an employee will pay $171.22 per pay period with the city paying $684.86 for that employee per pay period. That’s compared to the $176.97 and $707.87, respectively, that it would have been under a BlueCross BlueShield renewal.
Overall, the city will pay an extra $159,012 in benefits with an 11-percent drop in dental premiums factored in.
#1 Anon on 10/17/18 at 08:22 PM [Reply]
I've seen everyone's insurance listed in the county except for the City of Statham. I heard that theirs went up by like 34 % with family costing over $500 every check. Does anyone know for sure? Compared to everyone else That's ridiculous.
