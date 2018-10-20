Buffington: Gubernatorial race, part 1: Who is Brian Kemp?

Early voting started this week in Georgia in what could become a major election pivot. Nationally, polls indicate that Democrats are poised to capture the U.S. House of Representatives while Republicans should retain control over the U.S. Senate.
All of that is interesting, but for most Georgians, the big political contest this year is for governor. Republican Brian Kemp faces Democrat Stacey Abrams in a contest that is being watched around the nation.
Kemp will undoubtedly carry Jackson County and the northeast Georgia area. Kemp is from nearby Athens and previously represented much of the area as a state senator in the mid-2000s. He became Georgia’s secretary of state in 2010 when he was appointed to fill an unexpired term. He has since been re-elected twice to the position.
Outside of politics, Kemp has been a contractor and real estate investor. Among other businesses, he owns a decorative rock company in Jackson County.
His roots, personally and politically, run deep in the state. One grandfather and his late father-in-law both served in the state legislature. Further back, his family tree includes the Habersham family, for which nearby Habersham County is named. Personally and professionally, Kemp has deep political connections in Georgia, including connections made while a student at the University of Georgia.
But Kemp has faced some difficult controversies while serving as secretary of state.
In 2015, his office accidentally distributed social security and birth date data of some state voters.
In 2016, Kemp was the only secretary of state in the nation to turn down help from the Department of Homeland Security over suspicions of Russian interference in our elections. He said at the time that he didn’t believe there was an attempted Russian election interference and that the DHS effort was politically-motivated and violated state rights. (It later turned out that Russian hackers did indeed attempt to infiltrate some Georgia county websites in 2016. Most of the state’s election system is subcontracted to the Center for Election Systems, and that has been found to be an unsecure system. A lawsuit ensued against the center, but for reasons that still aren’t clear, the center’s servers were wiped clean. That lawsuit is still pending.)
In 2017, Kemp faced a barrage of criticism over a departmental “exact match” voter registration system. That system required that voter registration information in the state’s database be an exact match to that individual’s personal information. If there is any kind of discrepancy, including a missing hyphen or a missing middle name or a nickname used, that voter information is flagged.
A lawsuit in 2017 forced the secretary of state’s office to abandon “exact match,” but in the 2018 legislative session, the Georgia General Assembly made “exact match” a state law, a move to overturn the court’s earlier ruling.
Kemp’s critics claim that the exact match system is nothing more than an effort to trip-up minority voters and to suppress black voting. Some 53,000 voter registrations are currently on hold under the exact match system. (If voters have proper identification and present that on election day, they will be allowed to vote under the law.) Kemp is again being sued over the exact match system, a case that was filed last week.
Kemp got the Republican nomination for governor after a bruising fight in the primary. He trailed candidate Casey Cagle, also from northeast Georgia, after the initial round of voting, by 14 points.
But in the runoff, Kemp made a dramatic comeback. Both Kemp and Cagle had been trying to “out-Trump” each other to see who could parrot Trump’s hot-button issues the loudest. In the end, Trump endorsed Kemp in the runoff at the behest of former Gov. Sonny Perdue, who is now Trump’s secretary of agriculture (Perdue had appointed Kemp to the Secretary of State’s office in 2010.)
That endorsement was critical in the Republican runoff. Typically, only diehard voters go back to the polls for runoff elections and in Georgia, diehard Republican voters are largely fans of President Trump. Trump’s endorsement was huge.
In addition, Kemp’s political advertising during the primary and runoff was itself generating motivation among Republican diehards. In one commercial, Kemp sits in a den surrounded by guns as he wields a shotgun in the direction of a young man who Kemp says is wanting to date one of his daughters. The point of the commercial, that Kemp is a strong supporter of gun rights, was unmistakable.
In another commercial, there’s an explosion in a field in the background as Kemp declares that he’s ready to blow up government spending. But perhaps most famously, that same commercial has Kemp getting into his old pickup truck on his Madison County farm while declaring that he’s ready to round-up “criminal illegal aliens” if necessary.
Kemp’s commercials became famous (or infamous depending on your politics) around the nation. I was at a national conference in Portland, Ore., in July when a colleague from Kentucky mentioned them. Kemp is known far and wide as the candidate who wields guns, blows up stuff and drives an old pickup truck.
Those commercials, along with Trump’s endorsement, had the intended effect. Kemp trounced Cagle in the runoff as diehard Republican voters gave him their support.
But it remains to be seen if Kemp’s Trumpite appeal will carry the day in the General Election. By embracing Trumpian language during the primary, Kemp may well have turned off some independent, suburban voters.
Those who know Kemp personally looked at his television commercials and Trumpian cuddle as little more than political gamesmanship.
Kemp’s political record and personal demeanor aren’t nearly as radical as those tongue-in-cheek, wink-wink commercials portrayed him.
There is a good bit of irony in all of this. Kemp, who purposely portrayed himself as a “politically incorrect” extremist during the primary, is now calling out his opponent for being “too extreme.”
It looks like the race has now become who can be the most moderate.
By all measures, the governor’s race is Kemp’s to lose. Georgia is a red state and its diehard Republicans do turn out to vote in large numbers. But if polling is correct, the race between Kemp and Abrams is tight and a very small number of votes could determine the outcome.
(Next week Part 2: Who is Stacey Abrams?)
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
