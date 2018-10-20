Thompson: The battle over ‘pending’ voters

In an incredibly consequential election year for our country, the gubernatorial election in Georgia is also very consequential.
The leading candidates — Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams — have presented drastically different visions for the state going forward. The race, according to the polls, is tight. Because of its historical implications and reflection of the current political divide in the U.S., it has attracted national attention. And it has been unhealthily influenced by dark-money and special-interest advertising. If Stacey Abrams is letting pedophiles take pictures of your children on playgrounds, and Brian Kemp is letting massage therapists get away with sexual assault, like commercials that I’ve seen imply, who in the world are people supposed to vote for?
The race turned increasingly ugly last week when, on the last day to register to vote in the upcoming election, the Associated Press reported that 53,000 registration applications had been placed on hold through Kemp’s office with black and minority voters being disproportionately affected.
The primary source of the holds is discrepancies in the applications under the state’s “exact match” policy, which requires the information on the applications to directly match with information on file from the Georgia Department of Driver Services or the Social Security Administration. An entry error in government records such as a misspelled name, a dropped hyphen in a last name or a discrepancy between a maiden and married name can be enough to place a registration on hold. Kemp’s office and civil rights groups settled a lawsuit over the process last year, but a newer version was written and signed into state law by the Georgia General Assembly and Gov. Nathan Deal.
Last week’s news prompted a new lawsuit from civil rights groups and accusations from Abrams and her supporters that Kemp is actively working to suppress minority voter turnout. Kemp fired back, accusing Abrams of manufacturing a crisis for political gain.
There may be some truth on both sides here.
Kemp is correct that the “pending” voters aren’t being “shut out” of the process as many on the left have claimed and some media organizations have erroneously reported.
Those 53,000 voters will still be allowed to vote at the polls if they present photo identification that “substantially matches” their registration application, according to Kemp’s office. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes in a valuable “Q+A” about the issue: “ID can be produced either on election day, at early voting locations, at county election offices or by mail. Georgia accepts six kinds of photo ID: a state driver’s license, a state or federal ID card, a valid employee ID from any government agency, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military ID or a tribal photo ID.”
The issue, though, is notification. The AP report shows that a lot of voters simply don’t know their applications have been put on hold or canceled. Pending applications are canceled after 26 months if the discrepancies aren’t resolved. The AP interviewed Marsha Appling-Nunez, an Atlanta-area teacher who was showing college students how to check their voting registration status online when she discovered she was no longer registered. Appling-Nunez said she never received notification from Kemp’s office.
So is this policy unfairly targeting minorities? Kemp blames the racial disproportionality in the “pending voter” list on the New Georgia Project, a group Abrams founded in 2013 to register voters and specifically minority voters, for mistakes it made with registrations. I don’t know. We undoubtedly have more court battles ahead on this issue, but surely there must be a better way of cleaning up the process to where a missing hyphen doesn’t potentially lead to someone not being able to vote.
We have a classic clash of claims of voter suppression, which has occurred over the course of our state’s and country’s history, versus claims of those like Kemp, who profess to be protecting the state’s election integrity from voter fraud. There is a history of voter fraud in our country too, but as long as Kemp wants to talk about “manufactured crises,” it’s important to note that the national leader of his party, President Trump, has consistently, with no evidence, blamed voter fraud at the hands of illegal immigrants for his popular-vote loss to Hillary Clinton.
At the end of the day, with three weeks left until the election and early voting now underway, Abrams and her supporters are getting the emphasis wrong here. Abrams’ chances at pulling off the upset will be getting black voters to the polls, especially black women, a demographic that fueled Sen. Doug Jones’ surprising election win over Roy Moore in Alabama last year.
They should be focused on letting “pending” voters know they can still vote in this election and encouraging them to check their status at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Whether or not they want to think Kemp’s office is trying to discourage them from voting by placing their applications on hold and not ensuring they’ve been notified of discrepancies, inaccurately telling people they’re being “shut out” is counterproductive as it can only work to further suppress the vote.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: The battle over ‘pending’ voters
