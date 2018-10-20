Bridgeman: Watch schools; testing may change a lot

As long as I have covered school boards, educators have debated how best to get kids to learn and how best to demonstrate they have learned.
The latter is all about testing. Educators have lamented the increasing attention paid to testing for most of the past 30 years, and perhaps especially since the early 2000s when the Bush administration pushed through the No Child Left Behind legislation.
Now, parents especially may want to pay attention to the subject as two local systems are pushing hard for changes.
The state legislature approved a bill last session that allows “pilot” programs to experiment with other ways of testing.
Jackson and Barrow counties are among a group of school districts that plan to use a system dubbed, GMAP.
“The MAP Suite is an assessment system that’s all about measuring what matters,” says the website for NWEA, a nonprofit group that says it supports teachers and students in creating testing methods.
Superintendents have lamented the standardized testing process, and the attention it gets, for at least 25 years and in multiple states.
Georgia superintendents have been politically active for the past few years. I have covered eight school systems in Georgia in the past seven or eight years. All those superintendents have been dismissive and critical of standardized testing.
MAP is a program that has been around a while and has some national credibility. Superintendent Chris McMichael of Barrow County said the program can accomplish the goals and relieve schools and students of the emphasis on testing.
The superintendents’ barrage of complaints has had an effect on me.
I have long been a proponent of testing — mostly because in the 1980s and 1990s, I saw hundreds of students who were not prepared for college making honor rolls. I know of one valedictorian from a small high school in east Tennessee who had to take remedial math classes before he took college math.
I also watched, mostly in Tennessee, as states continually lowered standards for students’ knowledge.
It is why I write repeatedly that having scores better than a state average are meaningless. Compare those scores to national results.
All Southern states, Georgia included, do not do well when compared to other states in education results.
The major difference in the MAP program is its focus on “formative” rather than “summative” results. The standardized tests are “summative” — they give a picture, on the day the test is taken, of where a kid is. Formative tests are given much more often, telling teachers more about individual students.
Students are graded more frequently and the results are known much more quickly, which allows teachers to make changes in how and what they teach individual kids.
One of the cautions about the MAP and NWEA proposals is time. MAP says it can test an entire class and provide results to a teacher much, much more quickly. Really? A class of 20 or more kids, maybe 35.
A second caution is the MAP propaganda on the website says the program can create a state’s own system. Again, really? One of the problems when this mess started was 50 individual systems — and states that purposely lowered standards to demonstrate higher results. Compare those results to national testing. That comparison led to No Child Left Behind.
One of those effects on me I mentioned is I give more credence to superintendents. It helps that most of those doing the complaining are among the better educators I have known. They are smart, sincere people who want their students to be stars. I tend to give them some leeway.
On the other side, I have little faith, or trust, in state legislators or governors to make sensible decisions about education. It is an expensive subject.
States never have enough money. Elected officials are more and more prone to lie about what they are doing.
Education is a messy business, one superintendent says regularly.
This is just getting started. Parents have time to watch and listen.
Some superintendents would like to think standardized tests will be gone after two more years.
A wise man, an elected politician, who was the speaker of the House in Tennessee and later governor, was asked if a particular education reform program would work.
“I don’t know. Check back with me in about 12 years,” he replied. That has remained my go-to reply.
That’s not fair to students, who need to learn now. Life is not fair.
Pay attention, parents. It could affect your kids. A lot.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
Bridgeman: Watch schools; testing may change a lot
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)