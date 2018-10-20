Terrell: Central Americans en route to U.S.

Get ready for the next media blitz crucifying President Donald Trump and conservatives.
It’s only a matter of days before the television cameras focus on our Southern border and the newest wave of immigrants trying to cross the border.
Caravan 2.0 is on the way.
A group of Central Americans, primarily Hondurans, have started their march to the U.S. Southern border with hopes of finding asylum here in America.
The group began its march last week with about 150 people. News reports on Monday say the group is now 1,500 strong; men, women, infants, children and teenagers.
One Honduran mother interviewed over the weekend said they had to leave because there were no jobs, just gang members and violence.
Fox News has been following the caravan but seems to be the only American television affiliate showing interest at this time.
That will change, however, when the group gets to the U.S. border and our television screens will be bombarded with visuals and interviews of the marchers, especially those holding children.
America will become the bad guy for not throwing open our border gates and allowing all who wish to enter to walk right in.
The caravan is currently headed for Guatemala and from there into Mexico, as it travels north toward the United States.
George Rodriquez, a conservative American of Mexican descent and bi-lingual political commentator, said in an interview Monday on Fox that the caravan is nothing more than political theater and a sympathy card.
The commentator indicated that the Democrats are worried that their recent actions around the Supreme Court have resulted in a big red wave, instead of a blue wave, and they are now searching for a plan to counter the growing conservative movement.
There is little doubt as to the living conditions in Honduras and much of Central America. Weak governments, weaker militaries, low employment and gangs have had a tremendous effect on the people and the economy.
It’s hard to blame anyone for wanting to find a better and safer way of life. Honduras has been under a travel advisory by the U.S. Department of State since 2012 cautioning American travelers about high crime rates. Resort areas seem to have the lowest levels of crime and violence than other areas of the country, although crime levels are still high by international standards.
Since 2010, Honduras has had one of the highest murder rates in the world. However, recently announced rates show a decrease. Unfortunately, that decrease has not been confirmed.
There are a number of questions that remain to be answered.
Mexico requires a VISA for everyone entering the country. No one knows at this point if the Mexican government will allow everyone to pass through their checkpoints or if they will turn some travelers back.
Mexico has publicly said that the United States should allow all who reach the U.S. borders to cross into the United States. It doesn’t look like we will get any help from the Mexican government.
Another question that needs to be asked is, “Who is funding the caravan?”
The trip is a journey of approximately 3,000 miles. Walking 20 miles a day will require 150 days. Walking with small children should require more. Is someone providing transportation and, if so, who is paying for the transportation?
And, of, course, the bigger question: Who is feeding the travelers?
I have both empathy and sympathy for those making the march to America.
At the same time, I share a number of concerns of fellow Americans.
We have 800,000 or more illegal immigrants in our country today.
We have thousands of military veterans that need good medical care and food to eat.
We have thousands of homeless people, homeless for whatever reason, that need care and food to eat.
We have thousands of children that need safe homes, that need to be adopted, that need to be held and loved.
As a country, we can’t be everything for everyone.
If this is a ploy of the left and the news media to win seats in Congress, surely we must question their thinking and their willingness to sacrifice peoples’ lives for a political victory.
It would be a sad time in the history of our great country!
—
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
