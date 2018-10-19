England: Kemp is the clear choice

In the history of Georgia, I doubt voters have had a clearer choice in a gubernatorial election.
If you cast your ballot for Republican Brian Kemp, you will be voting for conservative fiscal management, higher revenue growth, a second income tax rate cut in 2020, and the state’s continued investment in Georgia’s red-hot economy.
If you vote for Democrat Stacey Abrams — or fail to vote at all— you will be agreeing to billions of dollars in new government spending, higher taxes, loss of personal and business tax credits, repeal of Georgia’s right-to-work status, and the inevitable slowdown of our currently robust economic development.
Worst of all, her election would swing open Georgia’s gates to the aggressive, socialistic tsunami that has engulfed the national Democratic Party and threatens the very future of our nation.
This Democratic gubernatorial candidate has a very different view of the role of state government. She wants a “New Georgia” with big government programs paid for by you, the taxpayer. I expect she will use every means at her disposal — executive orders, regulations, vetoes and line-item budget vetoes — to accomplish her ends.
Her first priority is the expansion of Medicaid. Georgia this year is spending more than $5.8 billion in federal and state funds to cover about 2 million children, pregnant women, disabled adults and eligible elderly citizens.
She wants to add coverage to hundreds of thousands of able-bodied adults without children.
Abrams claims to have enough votes in the upcoming legislative session. She does not. But if she doesn’t get what she wants from us, will she expand Medicaid by executive order as a few other governors have done?
Kemp instead supports applying for a State Innovation Waiver under the Affordable Care Act that would allow us to tailor the use of millions of dollars to Georgia’s insurance needs. It could be used to stabilize premiums on the Exchange, and Republicans in the legislature have been discussing it.
I don’t think Abrams or anyone else knows the true cost of her far-reaching proposals. I do know her cost estimates are very low. The Medicaid expansion alone could cost the state $2.3 billion over the first five years.
The Georgia Constitution requires balanced budgets, and the state government can’t print money like they do in Washington D.C. So the only options are to raise taxes and fees; cut services and costs elsewhere in the government; and repeal tax credits.
Abrams initially opposed this year’s income tax cuts. She’s now backtracked a little. But if she’s elected, don’t expect that second rate cut in 2020.
Unlike Republicans, Abrams has strong disdain for tax credits that lighten the income tax burden on individuals and businesses while giving the state a good return on its investment.
Abrams already is targeting the new Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program for donations to eligible rural hospitals. In an article this month in US News & World Report, the CEO of a Georgia coalition of rural hospitals said it has become a “silver bullet” that already has kept open hospitals that would have closed.
Yet she wants to replace that $60 million program with a Medicaid expansion that likely would cost Georgia taxpayers many billions of dollars in the future.
I’m wondering if the very popular retirement income tax credit for seniors will be next. Or if she will target tax incentives that have brought so many businesses and their tax revenues to the state?
Thankfully, Republican leaders recognized eight years ago that while we could cut spending, only the private sector would be able to generate the revenues to pull the government and the state’s economy out of its deep fiscal crisis. Under the leadership of a truly great governor, Georgia not only survived the impact of the worst economic downturn in a century, but it is thriving.
Today, there are 10,000 more new companies with at least 100 employees in Georgia than there were in 2011. More than 50 employ at least 1,000 workers. Just last week, an Irish bioscience company celebrated the grand opening of a $1.2 billion plasma manufacturing facility in Covington. It already has 900 new employees. Ultimately, it will employ 1,500.
As a result of this unprecedented economic development, the state’s General Fund has $7 billion more than it did eight years ago. The state government is on solid financial footing and has $2.5 billion in its Rainy Day Fund that, if left alone, can be used to weather the next recession.
But only you can decide where Georgia goes from here. We will not move the state forward another step — or be able to protect it — without a record-setting turnout of Republican support for Brian Kemp. So please vote early at the Barrow County Elections Office through Nov. 2. Or vote in this historic election on Nov. 6.
I hope Barrow County’s turnout will set a new record because we just cannot lose Georgia to the Democrats.
—
Terry England (R-Auburn) is a Georgia state representative for House District 116, covering most of Barrow County. He also serves as chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.
England: Kemp is the clear choice
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)