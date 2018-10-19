Gonzalez: What are we really voting for this November?

This election year has focused on a single date — Nov. 6.
But the truth is that there is a range of dates that we need to be aware of. Oct. 15-Nov. 2 is when early voting takes place. Oct. 27 is the designated Saturday voting day. Nov. 2 is when your absentee ballot must be postmarked and mailed in to be counted. Each of these dates give voters an opportunity to have their voice heard — and that is why these midterm elections are so important.
It is more than just “who will be Georgia’s governor?” but “whose voices will be heard for the next four years?” Ultimately, will your voice be heard?
Our Georgia Constitution lays out the requirement that Georgia have a governor and that the governor can serve two consecutive terms — up to eight years. The Georgia Constitution also gives a list of qualifications the governor should have:
•Be a citizen of the United States 15 years and
•Be a legal resident of the state six years immediately preceding the election,
•and be 30 years old by the date of assuming office.
In this short list of requirements, there are some implied qualifications — things that the governor should have if he/she meets these requirements. For example, being a citizen of the United States implies that the governor knows U.S. history, the process of U.S. government and laws, that he/she will be loyal to the U.S. as a country when he/she makes his/her decisions.
Being a resident of Georgia implies that the governor knows Georgia history, the process of Georgia state government and laws, that he/she will be loyal and have Georgia’s best interest in heart when he/she makes his/her decisions.
To require that the person be 30 years old is assuming that the governor will have some amount of life experience that will help him/her relate to the citizens of the state. This further implies that the candidate has the skills and experience necessary to be used as a foundation for whatever may come their way as they serve in office.
Yet the election this November provides us two very different approaches to these qualifications. It offers each voter two perspectives to choose from based on how they see Georgia today and how they want to see their state in the upcoming future. My colleague, Rep. Terry England, has laid out his perspective for Brian Kemp, the current secretary of state. In contrast, I will lay out why I am voting for Stacey Abrams and why I believe you should, too.
It is my belief that Stacey Abrams not only fulfills the qualifications required of a governor, as laid out in our Constitution, but exceeds them in a way that provides for all Georgians to benefit and thrive.
Her work as Minority Leader and community leader emphasizes her understanding of how Georgia as a state works, and why no one should be left behind. She makes it clear that Georgia needs each of its citizens, needs them to be healthy (healthy employees are productive employees), needs them to be educated (businesses and communities are successful and grow when we possess a skilled and knowledgeable labor pool), and needs them to be happy (happy employees and citizens engage more in their communities and help solve community problems, reducing the services required from government and leading to reduced government interference in our lives). These are not partisan issues — they are the concerns of all Georgians. Regardless of partisanship, Abrams is the only candidate for governor who has put out a detailed platform and plan to have everyone in Georgia thrive under her leadership.
Which brings me to transparency and accountability. Candidate Abrams has put everything out there for all Georgia voters to see, examine, question, and determine the truth behind politically-motivated 15-second sound bites or five-word sensational headlines her opponent puts out. Personal attacks are why so many of us everyday voters distrust politicians and the system. Despite the constant personal attacks from her opponent, Abrams has been completely forthcoming and adamant about holding herself accountable for her past and her actions, and I have no doubt she will continue to do so after she is elected.
Why is transparency and accountability important? Because of the duties and powers that a governor actually has. The governor has executive power and a veto power. They can determine if a bill becomes law after 256 representatives and senators have had their say. The governor determines if elections happen and when they happen should there be a vacancy of a state elected office. In some instances, the governor can also directly appoint people to certain elected offices and judgeships when vacancies happen – usually without oversight. That is a lot of power in one pair of hands. Abrams has shown time and time again that she has a balanced approach to decision-making. Her opponent has shown how far he will go to make sure things go his way – even flaunting a potential conflict of interest by not resigning as Secretary of State so he can oversee his own election for the governor’s seat. Where Abrams owns up to her past, whether it be for debt incurred or taxes, her opponent has done little to publicly hold themselves accountable to the lawsuits, electoral server wipes, data breaches, voter registration purges, and more during just their time in office.
I want a governor where I can both believe what they say and believe in them as a person. I want a governor who will make sure everyone in Georgia is taken care of. I want a governor of Georgia that ensures everyone has access to every opportunity that is created and put out there for our health, education and jobs.
In the end, I want a governor who will bring Georgia to a new height of prosperity because she understands how important every single Georgian is and will keep that in mind when she makes her decisions.
I want a governor who I not only believe in, but who believes in the everyday Georgian, whether they are struggling to put food on the table or thriving as a successful entrepreneur.
Abrams believes we can do it together. I believe in Abrams.
—
Deborah Gonzalez (D-Athens) is a Georgia state representative for House District 117, which includes a portion of eastern Barrow County.
