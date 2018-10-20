Jacks: Hot recipes for cooler fall temperatures

Many prayers going out to the many victims of the recent hurricane that hit Florida and Georgia.
I do believe fall has finally arrived. The mornings have been rather cool lately.
—
When I think of the fall, I think of a hot cup of soup on a cool night and pumpkin spice. This week I was given a new recipe for a great tasting coffee cake that just happens to have pumpkin spice as one of its ingredients. Looking for the perfect fall coffee cake? This is it. This amazing Pumpkin Sour Cream Coffee Cake is extra moist and full of spice and pumpkin flavor. Enjoy at breakfast with a cup of coffee or for dessert.
Pumpkin Sour
Cream Cake
Ingredients
Streusel topping:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 1/2 sticks butter, melted
Pumpkin Coffee Cake:
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 tsps. baking soda
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 cups granulated sugar
3 large eggs
1 Tbsp. vanilla extract
1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 cup whole milk
*Spoon & sweep method: use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch cake pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Start by making streusel topping: in a medium-size bowl, whisk together flour, sugar and cinnamon. Add melted butter and stir with a fork until crumbly. Set aside.
In a large bowl/stand mixer cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs until smooth then stir in vanilla, pumpkin and sour cream. Beat in flour mixture alternately with milk until batter is well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan. Top batter with prepared streusel topping and spread into an even layer. Gently press into the top of cake with your hands. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Serve warm or at room temperature.
—
A friend asked me for a recipe for Brunswick stew. I had one sent to me. This one is much simpler than the one that my parents used to make when I was younger. They’d make a big pot of it in a big black pot over a fire of hickory wood. This is a simple stove top version.
Chicken
Brunswick Stew
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. liquid smoke
1/2 cup BBQ sauce (recommended Paula Deans)
1 cup ketchup
1 (16 oz.) can cream corn
1 (28 oz.) can crushed tomatoes sweetened with 1/3 cup sugar
1 (2 1/2 lbs.) fryer chicken
1 chopped onion
1 Tbsp. vinegar
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
Celery salt
Directions
In a large pot, place the chicken and enough water to cover chicken and bring to a boil. Cook chicken until meat falls off its bone, approximately 45 minutes. Drain the stock and reserve 2 cups. Remove the skin and bones and chop the meat. In a separate pot mix the chicken and remaining ingredients. Simmer slowly for 30 minutes stirring often to prevent sticking. Add a little bit of the stock if the stew becomes too thick. Serve hot.
—
Leftover Sunday pot roast makes a great Monday night soup. Just add a few chopped veggies and dinner is served.
Pot Roast Soup
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
1 Tbsp. butter
1 medium onion
2 stalks chopped carrots
3 large cloves chopped garlic
1/2 lb. quartered mushrooms
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme
2 Tbsps. sherry
4 cups low sodium beef broth
2 Tbsps. tomato paste
1 1/2 cups shredded pot roast into chunks plus any leftover gravy from pot roast
1 dash Worcestershire sauce
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Chopped parsley for garnish
Directions
Heat oil and butter in a large soup pot over medium heat. Add onions, celery, mushrooms and garlic, sauté until tender and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add thyme and cook stirring for 1 minute. Add sherry and stir up any bits that have stuck in the bottom of the pan. Stir in broth, tomato paste and meat (gravy if you have any). Simmer, stirring occasionally, about 25 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Serve in a warm soup bowl. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
—
I’m looking forward to making this new soup that I just tried from a friend. It’s rather simple to make and a new recipe for cauliflower.
Cauliflower Parmesan Soup
Ingredients
2 Tbsps. butter
8 cloves garlic, minced
1 onion chopped
2 heads cauliflower, diced
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
8 cups of chicken broth
2 cups water
2 sprigs fresh thyme
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/4 fresh chives
Directions
Melt butter over medium heat in a large pot. Add garlic, mix and sauté 1-2 minutes until onion is translucent. Stir in salt and pepper. Add the cauliflower, chicken broth and water, then stir. Bring to a boil. Add the thyme then cover and reduce to a simmer for 15 minutes. Uncover and remove the thyme.
Use an immersion or counter top blender to blend the soup until smooth. Mix in Parmesan cheese and chives. Allow to cool 2 minutes then serve.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Hot recipes for cooler fall temperatures
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)