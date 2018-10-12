Knights fall on road to Westfield

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team went toe-to-toe with Westfield Friday night in the first half but could not quite get over the bump in the road presented by the host Hornets.
As a result the Knights dropped a 42-21 contest despite two touchdown passes by Jacob Adams and a rushing score from Tanner Schwebel. BCA fell to 2-5 overall for the season.
"We had our chances," said coach Lance Fendley. "We fought hard but Westfield is just a good team and was a little more physical."
The Knights trailed just 21-14 at halftime and got a needed defensive stop to begin the third quarter. An offensive turnover, however, hurt BCA's comeback attempt.
Adams fired touchdown throws to Makyl Cooper and Lantry Greene.
"We were right there in the game," Fendley said. "We just couldn't put together any long, time-consuming drives when we needed them."
While disappointed with the loss the Knights coach said he liked the way his team battled.
"We showed signs of growth and life," Fendley said. "We are still just a young team trying to find our way."
It was the second win of the 2018 season for the Hornets whose record did not reflect how strong they were, BCA's coach said.
BCA will return home next Friday when it hosts Class AAA power John Milledge Academy.
