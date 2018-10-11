Football: Knights preparing for trip to Westfield for critical game

After a bye week, the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team is set to return to action when the Knights travel to Westfield in Perry this Friday.
BCA (2-4 overall, 0-1 GISA Region 4-AAA) is hoping get its season back on track with a needed win against the Hornets. Westfield enters the game at 1-6 overall and 1-1 in Region 2-AAA play. Bethlehem Christian coach Lance Fendley says fans shouldn’t be fooled by the Hornets’ record.
“Their record is definitely misleading,” Fendley said. “They are very good and are a very physical football team. Westfield is going to get after you and they cover the field from sideline to sideline.”
The Knights coach said he respects his counterparts at Westfield, which in recent years has been one of the top GISA programs.
Fendley praised Hornet offensive coordinator Rhett Farmer who guided Piedmont Academy to back-to-back state titles in 2010 and 2011.
“Westfield simply has a rich football tradition and a winning tradition in all sports,” said Fendley, noting the school had the 2017 state softball champion. “They know how to win.”
Westfield had been involved in some close games in 2018 including one point losses to Deerfield-Windsor and Southland. The team defeated Central Fellowship before setbacks against Bulloch, John Milledge, Trinity Christian School-Dublin and Frederica Academy. The loss to John Milledge was also a close contest at 14-10.
“Their fans pack out their place,” Fendley said. “We look forward to the challenge. We have to be very physical and make sure we take advantage of our offensive possessions.”
Westfield runs a verified Wing-T set and likes to control the clock and grind out yardage.
“We need to have some three-and-outs on defense,” Fendley said. “We don’t want to get into a battle of time possession with them because we will lose. It is going to be a chess match to see who can manage the game the best. We have to hold onto the football and try to limit how many times they have possession. The key goes back to being physical.”
BCA players had three days off last week. The team put in conditioning work on Oct. 1 before holding a light practice sessions the following day. The Knights then had the rest of the week off.
“It was a true bye week and something we needed,” Fendley said. “We hope to be back to almost full strength this Friday.”
With the exception of freshman Chandler Cavoretta, all players who have been dealing with injuries and even missing game time are expected back for the Westfield game. Standout running back Tanner Schwebel should return along with key receiver Lantry Greene.
Despite dealing with several injuries to key players, Fendley said he is proud of how his team has responded.
“With those players being out it has given others a chance to step up and show what they can do,” the coach said. “We are pleased with the contributions of everyone on the roster.”
BCA has had several standout players this season, including Chandler Maxwell, Andrew Klein, Jacob Adams, Lawson Maxwell, Eli Parker, Ty Whiting and Simon Steele among others. Maggie Mauck has been a special teams weapon on field goals and extra-point kicks. Lawson Maxwell is one of the top punters in the region.
While Fendley knows the matchup will be difficult, he said he expects his team to be ready for the challenge that awaits it in Perry.
“We know the playoffs may be out of reach but you still want to keep working, keep improving and keep battling,” the coach said.
Kickoff Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.
