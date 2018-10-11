Trying to beat the approaching rain from Hurricane Michael, the Apalachee High School softball team made quick work of Douglas County at home Wednesday in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, sweeping the Tigers 15-0 in three innings in game one and 14-0 in four innings in game two of the best-of-three series.
It was the first playoff series victory since 2013 for the Region 8-AAAAAA champion Wildcats, who will now advance to the Sweet Sixteen next week to host either Allatoona or Cambridge for the right to compete in the Elite Eight in Columbus, set for Oct. 25-27.
Over the course of seven innings Wednesday, the Wildcats pounded out 29 runs on 23 hits and also drew 12 walks and three hit batsmen. All nine Apalachee batters had at least one hit. Emily Hodnett went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three walks and four RBIs, and Madison Hubler went 4-for-5, with a double, two walks and six RBIs. Other hitters included Grace Hedges (3-for-5, a hit batsman and four RBIs), Madyson Coe (3-for-5, a triple, a walk and two RBIs), Alexis Griffith (3-for-5, a double and two RBIs), Nicole Trammell (2-for-5, two walks and an RBI), Cara Knight (2-for-6, two RBIs), Destiny Sexton (1-for-2, three walks, a hit batsman and two RBIs) and S’Niyah Stinson (1-for-4, a walk and a hit batsman).
Hodnett was dominant in the circle in both games, allowing just two hits, a walk and a hit batsman over seven scoreless innings while striking out 11).
“I thought the girls did what they needed to do,” Apalachee coach Jessica Sinclair said of the sweep. “When you look at us playing a full seven innings for two games, you can’t ask more of the offense than what they produced. Emily pitched lights out, and the girls did a good job of getting on and were aggressive on the base paths, so we made it work.”
Apalachee (20-8) went right to work in game one, scoring a run in the bottom of the first when Trammell’s base hit to left kicked away from the Douglas County left fielder, allowing Madison Hubler to score.
The Wildcats grabbed two more runs in the second on RBI singles by Hodnett and Hedges and then exploded for 12 runs in the third to end the game on a mercy rule after sending 16 hitters to the plate. Coe ripped a triple to right to start the inning and then scored on an RBI groundout by Knight. Griffith and Hodnett had back-to-back RBI doubles to score three runs. Hubler drove in three runs in the frame with a pair of RBI singles while Trammell and Sexton added run-scoring hits.
Sinclair was pleased with the adjustment the Wildcat hitters made against slow and offspeed pitches from the Douglas County pitchers.
“We’ve faced some pitchers like that during the season and the girls can get frustrated when it comes to staying back on the ball,” she said. “But the game is all about making adjustments and I was very proud of them to be able to do that.”
The Wildcats picked up where they left off in game two, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first on an RBI double by Hubler and an RBI single by Knight. They added four runs each in the second, third and fourth innings to kick the mercy rule into effect again.
After managing just one hit against Hodnett in the first game, Douglas County (9-14), the No. 4 seed from Region 5, mounted its only offensive threat of the day in the bottom of the third in game two. Shania Porter led off with a single, and Amyia Tubbs was hit by a pitch and Annsley Todd drew a walk to loaded the bases with one out. But Hodnett struck out Hope Gaines and then got Kaylee Taylor to roll out to first to escape the jam. She worked a perfect fourth inning to complete the sweep and improve to 18-5 on the year.
The Wildcats were scheduled to take Thursday off before beginning preparations Friday for the Sweet Sixteen series.
Allatoona (21-6), the No. 3 seed from Region 6, and Cambridge (12-15), the No. 2 seed from Region 7, were scheduled to begin their best-of-three series Thursday in Milton.
The winner will face the Wildcats at Apalachee in another best-of-three series that will most likely begin Wednesday.
Sinclair believes either team will present a formidable challenge for the Wildcats.
“They both come out of really strong regions, so this next round is definitely going to be tougher,” she said. “We’ll wait to find out who the opponent is; then we’ll go to work and prepare a strategy. I know our girls are going to be up for the challenge.”
Game 1
D 0 0 0 — 0 1 3
A 1 2 12 — 15 14 0
Game 2
A 2 4 4 4 — 14 9 0
D 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1
Softball: Wildcats sweep past Douglas County in first round with pair of run-rule wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry