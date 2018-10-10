After winning the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship, the Apalachee softball team set itself up in as good a position as it could have asked for by assuring it will be at home the first two rounds of the state playoffs as it tries to make it to the Elite Eight in Columbus.
Paired with Region 5, the Wildcats also came away with a favorable draw as they’ll host an 11-12 Douglas County team in a best-of-three series that was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (today) with a doubleheader. But as a team that hasn’t advanced past the first round since 2013, Apalachee isn’t taken anything for granted.
“You always want to be the No. 1 seed and we’re excited about being in this position, but we’re focusing on taking it step by step,” Wildcats coach Jessica Sinclair said. “We’ve done poorly the last couple of years in the playoffs and we’ve tended to look beyond what’s in front of us. So I think the girls are definitely aware of that and focused on the task at hand.”
The Wildcats (18-8) used strong pitching, timely hitting and solid defense during the regular season on the way to winning their first region title since 2014.
Sophomore Emily Hodnett has established herself as one of the top pitchers in northeast Georgia. She enters the postseason 16-5 in the circle with a 1.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts against 40 walks in 122 2/3 innings of work. Opponents are hitting just .167 this season against Hodnett.
“Emily has been really strong,” Sinclair said of Hodnett, adding that Lauren Middlebrooks and Skylar Antley have provided solid innings out of the bullpen and will be ready to pitch in the postseason.
Hodnett has also been the offensive sparkplug for the Wildcats out of the leadoff spot, including Oct. 2 when she led off with a home run against Dacula to fuel a 3-0 win that clinched the region. She enters the postseason hitting .500 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 21 RBIs. With Hodnett able to get on base so much and the courtesy-runner rule in play for pitchers and catchers, that has allowed the Wildcats to utilize freshman Makayla Tatum’s speed on the base paths.
“She’s got good speed and great baserunning instincts,” Sinclair said of Tatum. “It’s worked out really well for us to be able to use her without making a substitution.”
The Wildcats have also benefitted from a strong senior class. Centerfielder Grace Hedges (.316 batting average, one homer, 11 doubles, 14 RBIs) and first baseman Nicole Trammell (.354, four homers, nine doubles, 23 RBIs) have been steady forces in the heart of the lineup while Madison Hubler (hitting .378) has had a breakout year at second base.
Junior Madyson Coe has also been solid in her second year starting behind the plate, hitting .348 with a homer, eight doubles and 16 runs driven in.
“She’s been super-solid back there,” Sinclair said of Coe.
“I think something that gets overlooked about that position is you don’t always realize you have a good catcher until you don’t have a good catcher. She’s been really solid at the plate, and even though she had a concussion a couple weeks ago, she’s bounced back.”
While the series against Douglas County was scheduled to begin Wednesday, weather forecasts earlier in the week called for northeast Georgia to receive rain and wind off Hurricane/Tropical Storm Michael. Sinclair said a rescheduling would be a game day decision.
An if-necessary third game would be played the day after the first two. Sinclair said the GHSA has allowed teams until Saturday to complete the first round.
If the Wildcats do advance, they would face the winner of the series between Region 7 No. 2 seed Cambridge (12-15) and Region 6 No. 3 seed Allatoona (21-6). That series would likely be played Oct. 17-18, Sinclair said.
If the Wildcats advance past that, they’ll get to compete in Columbus in the Elite Eight, Oct. 25-27.
“It’s not going to be easy to make it,” Sinclair said. “We knew would get a good draw in the first round, but there’s definitely going to be stronger competition in the second round. And it shouldn’t be an easy road.
“If you want to win it all, you ought to be able to beat the best.”
