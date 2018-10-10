The Auburn City Council, last Thursday, approved a preliminary engineering proposal for the future municipal complex.
The city is in the process of planning a mixed-use development on about 15 acres of land south of Atlanta Highway near the eastern boundary of the city limits that will include a city hall and police department building along with a mix of commercial, retail and possibly residential space.
The council approved a $15,000 proposal from AEC, Inc. Clark Patterson Lee had also submitted a proposal in the amount of $15,500. The money will come out of the city’s Barrow County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) proceeds.
Dave Schmidt, the city’s consultant for the project and a downtown redevelopment master plan, said a planning retreat will be scheduled to discuss the project in further detail.
In other business last Thursday, the council:
•approved a job description for a new public information officer position for the Auburn Police Department. Chief Chris Hodge said Sgt. Marc Pharr has started work in that role.
•approved an update to city code to reflect the use of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) corrugated pipe on culverts and pipe drainage systems.
•heard from public works director Iris Akridge that the Great American Clean-Up is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 12, and Saturday, Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event is only open to Auburn residents. Rivers Alive is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Shackelford Park.
•heard from parks and leisure services director Michael Parks that Auburnfest is scheduled for Saturday, Oc. 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. downtown. The event will feature handmade crafts, competitions, a “backyard BBQ” competition, car show, kid zone, zip line and other family activities.
•recognized Mayor Linda Blechinger for receiving the State of Georgia 2018 GED Graduate Outstanding Achievement Award.
Auburn City Council approves preliminary engineering proposal for future town center
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)